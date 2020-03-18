Factors such as increasing focus of railway operators on reducing operation as well as maintenance costs, and development of a number of high-speed and metro rail projects, are anticipated to create significant growth opportunities in the global rail greases market.

A new market research on the global rail greases market, published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), estimates that, the global demand for rail greases is anticipated to reach 56,000 tons by 2029.

Key Takeaways of Rail Greases Market Report

Growing high-speed rail and metro rail projects in urban cities is one of the primary driving factors propelling the growth of the global rail greases market.

Lithium grease is projected to remain the most preferred type for wheel bearing and rail track applications, due to its high temperature resistance. However, calcium grease and other types of greases such as sodium, calcium, and sulfonate are anticipated to witness elevated growth in demand due to their good water resistance, high drop point, and extreme pressure handling capabilities.

Although biodegradable rail greases have limited adoption across the industry, they are anticipated to capture a greater market share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to lead the market demand for rail greases, owing to its vast railway network, while China’s Belt Road Initiative is anticipated to create a number of market opportunities for rail greases across African and Asian countries.

The railway vehicle elements segment is projected to hold an upper hand in terms of demand amongst the application types, given the number of components that require frequent lubrication for efficient functioning.

“Growing focus on environment-friendly solutions has been driving manufacturers to develop biodegradable rail greases, which can attain 90-95% of biodegradability after application. Hence, biodegradable rail greases with a better friction coefficient are anticipated to gain momentum going forward,” says a PMR analyst.

Company Profile ,

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total

BP

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

SKF

FUCHS

Chevron Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

L.B. Foster Company

The Timken Company

Momar, Inc.

Brugarolas, S.A.

SPMS Group

Klüber Lubrication

Carl Bechem GmbH

CONDAT Group

Kyodo Yushi Co., Ltd.

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

