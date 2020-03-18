LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Market Research Report: Amcol (Minerals Technologies), Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US), Wyo-Ben Inc(US), Black Hills Bentonite(US), Tolsa Group (Spain), Imerys (S&B) (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Bentonite Company LLC (Russia), Laviosa Minerals SpA (Italy), LKAB Minerals (Netherlands), Ashapura (India), Star Bentonite Group (India), Kunimine Industries (South America), Huawei Bentonite (China), Fenghong New Material (China), Chang’an Renheng (China), Liufangzi Bentonite (China), Bentonit Uniao (Brazil), Castiglioni Pes y Cia (Argentina), Canbensan (Turkey), Aydın Bentonit (Turkey), KarBen (Turkey), G & W Mineral Resources (South Africa), Ningcheng Tianyu (China)

Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Market Segmentation by Product: Sodium BentoniteCalcium Bentonite

Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Market Segmentation by Application: Molding SandsIron Ore PelletizingPet LitterDrilling MudCivil EngineeringAgricultureOthers

Each segment of the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market?

• What will be the size of the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sodium Bentonite

1.4.3 Calcium Bentonite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Molding Sands

1.5.3 Iron Ore Pelletizing

1.5.4 Pet Litter

1.5.5 Drilling Mud

1.5.6 Civil Engineering

1.5.7 Agriculture

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production

2.1.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production

4.2.2 United States Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production

4.3.2 Europe Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production

4.4.2 China Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production

4.5.2 Japan Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue by Type

6.3 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Amcol (Minerals Technologies)

8.1.1 Amcol (Minerals Technologies) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites)

8.1.4 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US)

8.2.1 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites)

8.2.4 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Wyo-Ben Inc(US)

8.3.1 Wyo-Ben Inc(US) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites)

8.3.4 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Black Hills Bentonite(US)

8.4.1 Black Hills Bentonite(US) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites)

8.4.4 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Tolsa Group (Spain)

8.5.1 Tolsa Group (Spain) Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites)

8.5.4 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Imerys (S&B) (France)

8.6.1 Imerys (S&B) (France) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites)

8.6.4 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Clariant (Switzerland)

8.7.1 Clariant (Switzerland) Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites)

8.7.4 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

8.8.1 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites)

8.8.4 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Laviosa Minerals SpA (Italy)

8.9.1 Laviosa Minerals SpA (Italy) Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites)

8.9.4 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 LKAB Minerals (Netherlands)

8.10.1 LKAB Minerals (Netherlands) Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites)

8.10.4 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Ashapura (India)

8.12 Star Bentonite Group (India)

8.13 Kunimine Industries (South America)

8.14 Huawei Bentonite (China)

8.15 Fenghong New Material (China)

8.16 Chang’an Renheng (China)

8.17 Liufangzi Bentonite (China)

8.18 Bentonit Uniao (Brazil)

8.19 Castiglioni Pes y Cia (Argentina)

8.20 Canbensan (Turkey)

8.21 Aydın Bentonit (Turkey)

8.22 KarBen (Turkey)

8.23 G & W Mineral Resources (South Africa)

8.24 Ningcheng Tianyu (China)

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Upstream Market

11.1.1 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Raw Material

11.1.3 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Distributors

11.5 Montmorillonite Clay (Bentonites) Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

