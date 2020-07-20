How COVID-19 Impacting Animal Health Market?

The global antiviral drugs market is set to gain impetus from the improvements in research collaborations of industry giants to develop state-of-the-art therapeutics. Besides, the increasing prevalence of viral diseases would impact the market positively. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent study, titled, “Antiviral Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Protease Inhibitors, Polymerase Inhibitors, Integrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, and Others), By Disease Indication (Hepatitis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Influenza, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Channel) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further mentions that the antiviral drugs market size is projected to reach USD 44.2 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 36.1 billion in 2018.

High Demand for Targeted & Specific Treatment Regimen to Boost Growth

One of the most common forms of viral infection that is occurring across the world is HIV. The diagnosis rate of HIV is improving gradually owing to the refinement of surveillance by using biological and demographic data. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that in the year 2018, approximately 37.9 million people were affected by HIV. However, around 770,000 people died of this disease. It proves that the rising cases of HIV is fueling the demand for specific and targeted treatment regimen. Apart from that, the rising prevalence of influenza and its efficient diagnosis are set to drive the antiviral drugs market growth in the coming years.

Increasing Outburst of Viral Diseases to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Out of these, North America held USD 13.9 billion antiviral drugs market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the presence of various key pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. Coupled with this, green signal by USFDA for the launch of effective and blockbuster therapies, as well as rising incidence of HIV in this country are set to augment growth in North America. Europe is also expected to grow remarkably on account of the presence of favorable reimbursement policies.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit a high CAGR during the forthcoming period. This growth is attributable to the frequent outbursts of viral diseases, namely, swine flu, dengue, and Ebola in the emerging economies. Besides, enhanced pharmaceutical industry in countries, such as Japan and India, as well as an established supply network are likely to accelerate growth in this region. In Latin America, the governments of Mexico and Brazil are taking persistentinitiatives to manage viral infections. In addition to this, the increasing number of generic pharmaceutical companies present in this region would contribute to the growth.

