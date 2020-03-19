A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Bra Cups Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Global Bra Cups market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Global Bra Cups competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cosmo Lady (China), Huijie (China), Wacoal Holdings (Japan), Fast Retailing (Japan), Tutuanna (Japan), PVH (United States), Gunze (Japan), BYC Co. (South Korea), MAS Holdings (Sri Lanka) and Hop Lun (Hong Kong).

Bra is a form-fitting innerwear which is designed to support a woman’s breasts. Convertible bra cups come in many shapes and sizes, but they all share the common goal of adaptability. The global bra cups market is expected to witness a high growth over the forecast period owing to rising population of financially independent women, growing per capita income levels, coupled with rapid urbanization and expansion of sales channels. However, the high cost of production of bra cups hindering the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Working Women Led to Rise in Demand for Different Types of Bra Cups

Women Are Changing Their Attitude Toward Innerwear

Market Trend

Women Customers Globally Are Focusing On Comfort

Restraints

Cost of Production of Bra Cups Is Very High

Opportunities

Product Innovations Can Provide an Opportunity for Growth

Challenges

Changing Consumer Preferences

Competitive Landscape:



Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are Cosmo Lady (China), Huijie (China), Wacoal Holdings (Japan), Fast Retailing (Japan), Tutuanna (Japan), PVH (United States), Gunze (Japan), BYC Co. (South Korea), MAS Holdings (Sri Lanka) and Hop Lun (Hong Kong).

Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

Type (Full Cover Bra, 3/4 Cup Bra, 1/2 Cup Bra), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarket, E-commerce)

To comprehend Global Bra Cups market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Bra Cups market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

