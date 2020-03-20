Precast concrete is produced by casting the concrete in a mold or form. The process is carried out in a controlled environment. These precast concretes are then transported to the site of construction for the final application. For different architectural applications, a variety of forming systems are used to derive precast concrete of different design and characteristics.

Precast concrete is a relatively new introduction in the construction market. It eliminates or reduces the requirement of usual construction framework on site. The precast concrete market is expected to witness a steady growth in the future on the back of buoyancy in the building and construction industry across world regions.

Optimistic Outlook of Construction Industry to Fuel Precast Concrete Market Growth

The economic scenario has improved followed by increased disposable income and significant investments in residential property purchase. Governments in emerging countries are supporting infrastructure development. In addition, a notable number of in pipeline megaprojects are likely to invest heavily in modern construction practices. Modern construction techniques that deliver improved performance with an economical capital investment are being highly embraced by construction professionals. Led by these factors, buoyancy in the building and construction industry is likely to propel the demand for precast concrete in the future.

Beneficial Properties of Precast Concrete Embraced by Construction Stakeholders

A number of benefits associated with the precast concrete are paving a way for new applications in the construction sector wherein qualities of precast concrete are being highly embraced by construction stakeholders.

Production of precast concrete is carried out in a controlled environment where resources such as materials, power and labor can be closely monitored. In addition, production in the confined environment significantly lowers the wastage and reduces associated environmental hazards.

Precast concrete saves time and cost involved in the completion of a construction project. Prepared nature of the product lowers the risk of project delays and associated financial loss. In addition, the availability of different size of precast concrete saves time for the completion of the construction project.

As the products are prepared prior to installation, a number of features such as size, texture, color and design can be easily incorporated. In addition, production requirements such as temperature, casting and mix design can be controlled, thereby saving a substantial amount of investments needed to incorporate different features and design new architectural structures.

The structural strength of precast concrete is highly valued. Prestressed and precast concrete structures have greater strength and rigidity required to bear heavy loads. Owing to their structural strength, less number of precast concrete supports the construction and provides larger floor space.

Precast Concrete Manufacturers Leverage Acquisition and Regional Expansion for Market Sustenance

The precast concrete market is set to witness a steady growth trajectory in the coming future. Well aware of the future opportunities, manufacturers in the precast concrete market are leveraging acquisition and regional expansion strategies to increase their market revenues.

In August 2018, Consolis Group, Europe’s leading supplier of precast concrete acquired TMB Group, a provider of concrete elements. The acquisition is aimed at expanding Consolis’ presence in the European markets.

In July 2018, LafargeHolcim, a leader in the precast concrete market acquired Tarrant Concrete with an aim to expand its footprint in the U.S. market.

In June 2018, FLI Group, an Irish firm acquired Carlow Precast, a precast concrete specialist. The new FLI Carlow.

Precast Concrete Market Segmentation

The precast concrete market is segmented based on structure system and end use.

Based on structure system, precast concrete market is segmented in:

Floor and Roof System

Beam and Column System

Façade System

Bearing Wall System

Based on end use, the precast concrete market is segmented in:

Civil Works Hydraulic Works Transportation Works Power Plants and Communication Works Specialized Works

Building Works Residential Non-residential



Precast concrete market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

