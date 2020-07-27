Find Out Why USB connector market is thriving worldwide by top key players like 3M Company, Delphi Connection Systems, OMRON Corporation, Samtec, TE Connectivity Corporation,

The storage and charging of batteries in the electronics industry are rapidly evolving. The introduction of USB type C connector, with its reversible/symmetrical design, plug in and play features has attracted not only the smart phone developer but also in the medical devices. The growing remote patient-based monitoring devices and other drug delivery systems which provides analytics-based information requires USB connector in order to reduce the complex cabling, faster data transfer and power supply by consuming low power. Hence, the companies are innovating new techniques to insert isolation within the USB signal path. This eliminates the need of external isolation of components. However, the emergence of wireless transfer of data and connector has enhanced the risk of USB connector market growth. Despite such challenges, the reliable connectivity, high efficiency, low power consumption and low manufacturing cost has enabled the growth potential of USB connector among various industry applications.

USB Connector is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the key participants in USB connector market which witnesses new update and product development in various application are 3M Company, Delphi Connection Systems, OMRON Corporation, Samtec, TE Connectivity Corporation, Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG among others. For instance, in 2017, ASSMANN WSW components Inc. introduced versatile USB 3.1 Type C plug along with varied cable solution that has the capability of handling 100W of power to provide vendors a flexible delivery of data, audio and power simultaneously.

USB C-Type Anticipated to be the most attractive Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

The new USB type C is the new form of USB connector. The connector has double-sided design with 24 pins. This connector supports high data transfer rate and boost in power supply than that of other connector types. Further, the upcoming smart phone, tablets, PCs, flash drives and other remote consumer electronic application are adopting the next generation of USB connector type. Hence, owing to its wide range of upcoming applications, it represents the most attractive segment in the forecast period.

Increase In faster data transfer rate and Connectivity drives the Market in North America Region

The USB connector market is experiencing massive evolution and expansion in various application owing to its feature. Further, USB has replaced many isolated serial and parallel interface and portable charger ports. In addition, growth in PCB systems, network enabled systems and components have high potential growth in the North America region. The application of the USB connector in medical, automotive and as well as in other industry vertical in the region has surged the market to grow.

USB Connector Market – By Connector Type

USB A-Type

USB B-Type

USB C-Type

Others

Market By Type

USB Data Cable USB Chargers USB Power Adapter

USB Hubs

USB Dongles

Market By Application

Computers

Cell Phones

Cameras

TVs

Others

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



