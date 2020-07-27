COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Solutions on Hydrogen Water Market

Hydrogen water is normal water that has extra hydrogen gas added to it. Normal water molecules are made of hydrogen and oxygen molecules. Generally in a water, the amount of hydrogen content is proportion to the amount of hydrogen present in the Earth’s atmosphere. In case of hydrogen water, molecular hydrogen (a tasteless and odorless gas) is added to normal water.

The market for hydrogen water is still very new and regulations concerning the use of hydrogen water is still not developed. Even in developed countries such as the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only has a regulation that the amount of hydrogen gas in beverages, sodas and drinking water must contain a maximum of 2.14% by volume. Several U.S. companies have either launched hydrogen water products or will soon debut them in an attempt to lure consumers seeking natural, functional products.

Hydrogen Water Market – Competitive Landscape

Hydrogen water market is extremely niche market with presence of very few players in the market. Studies are still conducted by many eminent researchers worldwide to understand its effectiveness in an individual’s health. Some of the key players in the field of hydrogen water market includes:

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report Brochure here

Dr. Perricone Hydrogen Water

Dr. Perricone Hydrogen Water is a U.S. based company specialized in production of hydrogen infused water. The company provides the hydrogen infused water in aluminum cans having shelf life of 2 years.

HTwo

HTwo is specialized in providing hydrogen infused beverages. The company has strong presence in U.S. through key retailers such as King Soopers, Kroger, Giant Eagle and Lucky’s Markets etc.

HFactor

HFactor is a U.S. based company specialized in production of hydrogen water. The company has strong presence in U.S. with approximately 6,000 retail stores.

HyVIDA

HyVIDA is a U.S. based company specialized in providing hydrogen infused sparkling water. The company provides hydrogen infused water in aluminum cans and has its presence in U.S. in more than 100 stores.

Hydrogen Water Market – Dynamics

Hydrogen Water market to grow owing to its increasing health benefits.

According to research conducted by various scientists, it was found that hydrogen gas infused water with hydrogen gas improves athletic performance, reduce inflammation from exercise and deliver powerful antioxidants. Antioxidants have immense health benefits. All these factors are increasing the demand for hydrogen water across the world. The concept of hydrogen water is still in early phase and is anticipated to require substantial amount of time for the market to grow.

Additionally, medical research conducted by Medical Gas Research in 2011 for effects of drinking hydrogen-rich water on the quality of life of patients treated with radiotherapy for liver tumors found that drinking hydrogen rich water reduced reactive oxygen metabolites in the blood and maintained blood oxidation potential.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Packaging and lack of Regulation are major restraint for the market

In the U.S., hydrogen water beverages face two main problems. There is inconsistent level of added hydrogen in different products, and there’s no regulatory oversight requiring a standardized level.

The other problem is that hydrogen tends to leak through glass or plastic containers, so products need to be consumed fairly quickly after opening to receive the advertised benefits.