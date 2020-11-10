Sports Turf Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Sports Turf Market 2020-2026

Description

This global study of the Sports Turf market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Sports Turf industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Sports Turf is turf used in sports stadium. Artificial turf is a surfacing material used to imitate grass and has been around for several decades and used in different sports stadium.

The report offers detailed coverage of Sports Turf industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Sports Turf by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Sports Turf market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Sports Turf according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Sports Turf company.

Key Companies

Tencate Group

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

Shaw Sports Turf

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

TigerTurf Americas

LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A.

Saltex Oy

SIS Pitches

Edel Grass B.V.

AstroTurf

Taishan

Nurteks

Mondo S.p.A.

ForestGrass

Co Creation Grass

Sporturf

DuPont

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

PP Sports Turf

PE Sports Turf

Nylon Sports Turf

Others

Market by Application

Football Stadium

Hockey Stadium

Tennis & Paddle Stadium

Multisports Stadium

Rugby Stadium

Others

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Sports Turf

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Sports Turf

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia Sports Turf Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Sports Turf Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Sports Turf Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Share by Region in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2015-2019

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Sports Turf Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Sports Turf Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Share by Company in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2015-2019

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Sports Turf Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Sports Turf Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Share by Type in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2015-2019

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Sports Turf Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Sports Turf Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Share by Application in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2015-2019

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Volume)

….

Part 9 Market Features

9.1 Product Features

9.2 Price Features

9.3 Channel Features

9.4 Purchasing Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity

10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity

PART 11 Coronavirus Impact

11.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

11.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

11.3 Impact on Industry Channels

11.4 Impact on Industry Competition

11.5 Impact on Industry Obtain Employment

Part 12 Conclusion

Continue…

