Global Functional Foods Market 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

This global study of the Functional Foods market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Functional Foods industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Functional Foods industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Functional Foods by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Functional Foods market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Functional Foods according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Functional Foods company.

Key Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Amway

Arla Foods

BASF

BNL Food Group

Cargill

Coca-Cola

Danone

Dean Foods

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

General Mills

GFR Pharma

Glanbia Plc.

GlaxoSmithKline Company

Herbalife

Kellogg Company

KFSU

Kirin Holdings

Kraft Foods Inc.

Mars Inc.

Meiji Group

Murray Goulburn

Nestls

Nutri-Nation

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

Raisio Group

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

Carotenoids

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Vitamins

Market by Application

Sports Nutrition

Weight Management

Immunity

Digestive Health

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Functional Foods

Figure Global Functional Foods Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Functional Foods

Figure Global Functional Foods Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Functional Foods Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia Functional Foods Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Functional Foods Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Functional Foods Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Functional Foods Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Functional Foods Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Functional Foods Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Functional Foods Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Functional Foods Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Functional Foods Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Functional Foods Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)

….

Part 9 Market Features

9.1 Product Features

9.2 Price Features

9.3 Channel Features

9.4 Purchasing Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity

10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity

PART 11 Coronavirus Impact

11.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

11.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

11.3 Impact on Industry Channels

11.4 Impact on Industry Competition

11.5 Impact on Industry Obtain Employment

Part 12 Conclusion

Continue…

