The global choline chloride market accounted for US$ 662.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,019.5 Mn by 2027. Choline chloride is defined as an organic compound containing both quaternary ammonium salt and alcohol and is bi-functional. Choline chloride is primarily used as a feed additive for accelerating animal growth in which the animal feed has experienced a significant increase in the past few years. Choline chloride is soluble in water and alcohol. It consists of deliquescent white crystals of neutral pH that makes it compatible to be consumed in the powdered or liquid form. It is naturally found in hop, fungi, kingcups, and internal part of lecithin. Choline chloride has also found a profound place in the feed and oil and gas industry and has been estimated to create a significant opportunity for the choline chloride market all over the globe.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006801/

Market Key Players:

Algry Química, S.L Balaji Amines Ltd. Balchem Corporation BASF SE Be-Long Corporation Eastman Chemical Company GHW Eurochemicals S.R.O. Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. NB Group Co., Ltd Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc.

Based on the end-use industry, the choline chloride market is categorized into the feed industry, human nutrition, oil and gas industry, and others. Choline chloride is used as a clay stabilizer in the oil and gas industry. Clays contain typically sodium, cations that form the base, exchange sites, or positions, and it swells in the presence of water. Choline chloride is low viscosity liquids, non-toxic, and is readily available for use. The choline chloride is highly active clay stabilizer liquids that have an activity of 75% that can be used in all environments and doesn’t face the issue of crystallization as compared to potassium chloride. These properties of choline chloride have been the contributing factors for its application in the oil and gas industry. The growing awareness of the features of choline chloride as a clay stabilizer in the oil and gas industry has been estimated to create an upsurge in the coming years all over the globe.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global algorithm trading market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Growing demand by the poultry feed is driving the growth of the choline chloride market. Choline chloride is a vital feed additive that is primarily used in poultry feed. Choline chloride, i.e., 2-hydroxyethyl-trimethyl ammonium hydroxide, is a rich source of vitamin B4 that has recently been claimed as a performance promoter in poultry. Choline in poultry feed helps in the prevention of conditions such as liver enlargement and perosis. Most significantly, the compound acts as a lipotropic agent that helps avoid the abnormal fatty infiltration in the liver and ensures proper metabolism of the body. The increasing awareness and implementation of choline chloride coupled, with the functional properties of choline, have also favored the choline chloride market growth all over the globe.

Click Here To Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006801/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]