Biostimulants have unique mechanisms as compared to fertilizers irrespective of the availability of nutrients in products. They are specially used to enhance the energy of the plants and not to fight against diseases or pests. Hence, these products balance the protection and nutrition of plants.

Biostimulants are the products used to development of plant growth. They effectively increase the plant growth, reduce the requirement of fertilizers, and lower abiotic stress. These substances, if used in small quantities, they are capable of supporting the essential processes of plants, while also allowing higher production and superior quality. They also improve the nutrition efficiency, stress tolerance, and plant quality behavior irrespective of nutrition quantity.

Along with these advancements in the products, researchers are also focusing on developing biostimulants’ capability of stresses, seed development, saline environment, and others. The different raw materials used in biostimulants include hormones, humic acids, algae extracts, and bacteria that promote plant growth.

Top Manufacturers: BASF SE, Valagro, Bayer AG, UPL, Biolchim SPA, Eastman Chemical Company or its subsidiaries, FMC Corporation, Acadian Seaplants, Biovert SL, and Koppert Biological Systems.

Table of Contents: Market Overview, Competition Analysis by Players, Company (Top Players) Profiles, Biostimulants Market Size by Type and Application, US Market Status and Outlook, EU Development Market Status and Outlook, Japan Market Development Status and Outlook, China Market Status and Outlook, India Biostimulants Market Status and Outlook, Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook, Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application, Market Dynamics, Market Effect Factor Analysis, Research Finding/Conclusion, Appendix

