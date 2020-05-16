Global Smart Coatings Market 2020 Analysis Report Promising Industry Bright Future A Report By 3M, PPG Industries, Akzonobel, Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel, Otun, DOW Corning Corporation

Global Smart Coatings Market analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The data and the information regarding the industry are taken from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals which is then checked and validated by the market experts. Global Smart Coatings Market report has been structured with transparent research studies which makes it of supreme quality. By exactly understanding customer requirement, one or more methods are used to construct this finest market research report. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020 – 2027 for the market.

Market Analysis: Global Smart Coatings Market

The Global Smart Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 11.95 billion by 2025, from USD 2.25 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 23.95% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Smart Coatings Market

3M, PPG Industries, Akzonobel, Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel, Otun, DOW Corning Corporation, Sherwin-Williams, RPM International, NEI Corporation, Additional Companies, Hygratek, Nanoshell Company, Ancatt, Tesla Nanocoatings, Royal Dsm, GreenkoteCG2, Nanocoatings, Helicity Technologies, Industrial Nanotech, Jotun A/S, The Lubrizol Corporation, AnCatt Inc., Hempel A/S, A&K coating, PPG Industries, Eastman Chemical Co.

Market Definition: Global Smart Coatings Market

Smart coatings are those types of coatings which are technologically developed to change their properties in response to the environmental stimulus. Due to its protective property smart coating is gaining popularity in commercial application segment. It has many advantages. It can indicate damage on an aero engine or oil and gas platform or even in a composite which is used to save weight on an aircraft. It could be a wall for a packaging film application and also be transparent and allows moisture. Due its special character, it is being adopted to many application segments such as military, aerospace, hospitals, automobiles. Single layer coating product segment created a CAGR of 24.5% in terms of volume which increased the demand for single coat with multiple functionalities. Asia pacific showed a market value of USD 180.8 million in 2017 and the highest CAGR of 39.6% from 2018 to 2025.The domestic waterbone coating market in china is valued at USD 2.5 billion in revenues end of the year 2010. Roughly 1.2 million tons were exported according to report by China strategic research.

Global Smart Coatings Market, By Layer (Multi-Layer, Single-Layer), By Function (Anti-Microbial, Anti-Corrosion, Anti-Fouling, Anti-Icing and Others), By Product (pH, Ionic Strength and Others), By End-Use Industry (Medical Fields and Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Drivers:

Growing demand from end-use industries

Superior properties of smart coatings

Increasing demand for products requiring low maintenance

Market Restraints:

Environmental regulations

Low durability in extreme weather conditions

Segmentation: Global Smart Coatings Market

By Layer

Single layer

Multi-layer

By Function

Anti-corrosion

Anti-icing

Anti-fouling

Anti-microbial

Self-cleaning

Self-healing

By End use industry

Automotive & transportation

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Building & construction

Competitive Landscape: Global Smart Coatings Market

The global smart coating is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart coating market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global smart coating market

Analyse and forecast the smart coating market on the basis of layer, function, end use industry and region

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for layer, function, end use industry and region

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

