The market report titled Location-based Services Market has been recently added by Abstract Market Insights to its extensive repository and the data can be used to gain penetrative insights into the businesses. The case study thus addresses the present market scenario and historical developments of the market. The global Location-based Services sector has been scrutinized with regards to key elements such as products or services, applications, end-users, and technologies. Moreover, the case study has been gauged on the basis of primary and secondary research methodologies.

The competitive landscape of global Location-based Services market is further analyzed by enlisting crucial market players across several regions. Geographically, several global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and India have are also studied centering on the productivity of Location-based Services sector. The report further also scrutinizes the market data closely and analytically by examining the framework and methodologies of several leading companies.

Alcatel-Lucent SA, Apple, Inc., AT&T Inc., Bharti Airtel, LTD., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., HERE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Qualcomm Inc. are among the top players of the location-based services market

Furthermore, with the help of different analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five analysis accurate knowledge of Location-based Services market has been presented to readers. Graphical presentation techniques such as ample graph, tables, charts, and pictures further enhances the understanding of market data. The report has been created precisely by gauging intricate market aspects and presented to readers for an effective market study.

Additionally the report presents extensive knowledge on distinctive market attributes such as production, revenue, and capacity. Among other distinctive features of the market report, it also includes coverage of influential market trends and of the current scenario on market shares. Significant information of the report is supported by evidence of prominent companies such as financial overview, specification and recent developments. Finally, the research also draws attention to possible strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities that can affect the progress of global Location-based Services market.

Location-based Services (LBS) Market Segments:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Location-based Services Market By Technology

• GPS

• Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

• Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

• Enhanced Observed Time Difference

• Observed Time Difference

• Cell ID

• Wi-Fi

• Others

By Application

• Location-based Advertising

• Business Intelligence & Analytics

• Fleet Management

• Mapping and Navigation

• Local Search & Information

• Social Networking & Entertainment

• Proximity Marketing

• Asset Tracking

• Others

By Industry Vertical

• Transportation & Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Government & Public Utilities

• Retail

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Hospitality

• Others

Location-based Services Market By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

