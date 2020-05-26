Middle East And Africa Smart Lighting Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast till 2026

Middle East And Africa Smart Lighting Market: Overview

A new Middle East And Africa Smart Lighting market research report has been added to the repository of Data Bridge Market Research which aims to give a complete overview of the Middle East And Africa Smart Lighting market. It considers different key players prevailing in the market and evaluates different socio-economic, political and other technological factors affecting the Middle East And Africa Smart Lighting market growth.

“Product definition” The smart lighting is one of the most important lighting solutions for providing solution for both indoor and outdoor purposes with latest advanced technology products such as LEDs, Luminaires, fluorescent bulbs and others. The smart lighting is used to offer better energy efficiency as compared to traditional incandescent and halogen options. The main purpose is to deliver durability in terms of breakage resistant and largely immune to vibrations. The smart lighting offers a wide range of applications in street roadways, tunnel & bridges, architectural, commercial, office lighting, projection lighting.

Following analysis has been performed to dig deep into the market for in-depth understanding-:

Market analysis-:

Middle East and Africa smart lighting market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive analysis:

This section involves analysis of various key players’ who are intensely competitive and may prove to be a real threat for the entrants. This is essential because new market players should know about the level of competition, they might have to deal with in this Middle East And Africa Smart Lighting market.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: Philips Lighting Holding B.V. , Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. , Hafele, Honeywell International Inc., Cree, Inc. , Digital Lumens, Inc., OSRAM GmbH., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Legrand SA, Seiko Epson Corporation, Encelium technologies, Virtual Extension, Zumtobel Group AG, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Syska LED and Beam Labs B.V.and among others.

Geographical Analysis: This report likewise covers each and every area and nation of the world, which demonstrates a geographical improvement status, including business sector size, volume, and value etc. This comprehensive analysis based on regions will help the readers to know in which area the demand of the product is high and this will eventually help them strategize the moves to attract more consumers.

The main regions covered here are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation Analysis:

For more understanding, the overall Middle East And Africa Smart Lighting market has been segmented on the basis of-

Middle East and Africa smart lighting market is segmented into four notable segments which are offering, installation type, communication technology and application type. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware is sub- segmented into lights & luminaires, relay units and lighting controls. The lights & luminaires is further sub- segmented into smart bulbs and fixtures. The smart bulbs again sub-segmented into fluorescent lamps (FL) and compact fluorescent lamps (CFL). The lighting controls is sub-segmented into switches & dimmers, LED drivers, sensors and gateways. The switches & dimmers are further sub-segmented into switches, 2manual switches and dimmers. The switches are further sub-segmented into electronic switches. The dimmers are further sub-segmented into wired dimmers and wireless dimmers. The software is sub-segmented into cloud based and local/web-based. The services are sub-segmented into installation services, design & engineering and post-installation services. In 2019, hardware segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD million in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Hardware segment is expected to dominate the Middle East and Africa smart lighting market due to the increase in the application of LED lighting products such are bulbs, luminaires and lamps for indoor and outdoor spaces as well as rising awareness regarding energy consumption in LED lighting. On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation. In 2019, retrofit installation segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Retrofit installation segment is expected to dominate the Middle East and Africa smart lighting market due to its low installation cost as compared to new fixtures. On the basis of communication technology, the market is segmented into wired technology and wireless technology. The wired technology is sub-segmented into power-line communication, wired hybrid protocols, digital addressable lighting interface and power over Ethernet. The wireless technology is sub-segmented into ZIGBEE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, wireless hybrid protocols, EnOcean and 6lowpan. In 2019, wired technologies are growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Wired technology is augmenting the maximum share as it is considered to be 20% – 30% less expensive than their wireless along with reduced energy consumption. Wireless technology is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasting period due to increasing accessibility of open source software and advancement in wireless technologies and rising demand of wireless smart lighting systems for both building and home automation. On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into outdoor application and indoor application. The outdoor application is sub-segmented into roadways & highways, public places and architectural. The indoor application is sub-segmented into commercial, residential and industrial. The roadway & highway is sub-segmented into street & roadways, highways and tunnels & bridges. The commercial is sub-segmented into office lighting, projection lighting, retail and hospitality. In 2019, residential segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Residential segment is expected to dominate the Middle East and Africa smart lighting market due to the increase in the application of lighting control system at homes and workplaces. These are cost saving and helps in reduced energy consumption along with productivity maximization. Wireless technology is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasting period due to increase in usage of smart lighting in many residential areas which mostly utilizes wireless technology lighting solutions such as smartphone using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave, and even wireless radio for better connectivity and easy to access.



Various methodologies utilized to analyze the report:

For acquiring full market intelligence, various market research tools and techniques have been employed such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis and PEST analysis. Primary and secondary research methodologies, data triangulation which incorporates data mining, analysis of crucial factors and experts’ validation has been utilized to analyze and summarize the report.

Product Launch:

In May, PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDING B.V. acquired LiteMagic Technologies, which is beneficial in expanding high end portfolio products such as luminaires and control systems in the region of China.

In October, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH launched dynamic in-car lighting, which is beneficial in providing passenger cell, dynamic dimensions, and static light switch for On/Off applications.

In September, Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) launched a new lighting and power management system, which is beneficial in offering efficient lighting, efficient lighting and power-management in retrofit.

In October, Cree, Inc. expanded its industrial lighting portfolio which is linear, high-bay luminaires and beneficial in offering ideal solution for construction and retrofit market.

Research Methodology: Middle East and Africa Smart Lighting Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managersc

