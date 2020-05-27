” RFID Market” Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By 2027. This RFID report presents the fastest developing industry chain structure, growth opportunities, development status of the market. Latest trends, revenue analysis, potential development and eminent industry players are analyzed in the report. This RFID report is the best report as each and every information about the market is provided which helps to develop a successful business in this competitive world. In the end, this RFID report provides 360 degree perspective of the market so that client can stay updated with unbiased information of the market.

Asia-Pacific RFID market is expected to reach USD 15,752.90 million by 2026 from USD 4,434.51 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Increase demand of RFID Technology in retail industry, enforced laws for labelling animals, increasing use of security and access control application and increasing installation of RFID in manufacturing units and for productivity improvement are furthermore boosting the growth of the Asia-Pacific RFID market.

Company Landscape: Asia-Pacific RFID market

Alien Technology,

LLC,

CCL Industries,

Impinj, Inc,

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd ,

Nedap,

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION,

Confidex Ltd,

Omni-ID,

HID Global Corporation,

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC,

ZEBRA,

Checkpoint,

NXP Semiconductors,

Securitag Assembly Group Co.,

LTD and others.

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd dominated the Asia-Pacific RFID market and accounts for the highest market share in 2018 which is followed by CCL Industries and Alien Technology, LLC.

Key Segmentation : Asia-Pacific RFID market

By Product

Tags,

Readers,

Software Tools

End User

Industrial,

Transportation,

Retail,

Consumer Package Goods,

Healthcare,

Education,

and Others

By Country

Japan,

China,

India,

South Korea,

Australia,

Singapore,

Thailand,

Indonesia,

Malaysia,

Philippines,

Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Point : The company has different product categories such as Readers & Antennas, Tags & Inlays, Hard Tag Offering, Smart Cards & Tickets. The readers & antennas, tags & inlays are market focused category. Company operates their business in Singapore, Korea, U.S, Australia, and France.

In February 2017, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd (China), introduced slimmest UHF RFID tag for linen tracking named as the LinTRAK-Slim or the laundry and textile services industry.

In January 2016, CCL Industries (U.S), Checkpoint’s Micro RFID Labels designed for beauty, smaller health, cosmetic and retail merchandise applications in order to overcome the densely packed merchandising display challenges.

In April 2019, Alien Technology, LLC (U.S) launched the Higgs-9 next generation of Higgs RFID semiconductor integrated circuits.The new Higgs-9 provides enterprise critical application for faster, smarter and quicker ROI in RFID deployments.

Table Of Contents Asia-Pacific Rfid Market

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study 1.2 Market Definition 1.3 Overview Of Asia-Pacific Rfid Market 1.4 Currency And Pricing 1.5 Limitation 1.6 Markets Covered

2 Market Segmentation

2.1 Markets Covered 2.2 Geographical Scope 2.3 Years Considered For The Study 2.4 Currency And Pricing 2.5 Dbmr Tripod Data Triangulation 2.6 Dbmr Market Swot Model 2.7 Secondary Sources 2.8 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Rising Demand Of Rfid Technology In Retail Industry 3.1.2 Favourable Laws For Labelling Livestock 3.1.3 Growth In The Usage Of Rfid In Security And Access Control Application 3.1.4 Growth In The Number Of Installation Of Rfid In Manufacturing Units

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Device Interoperability 3.2.2 High Cost Of Rfid

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Rfid Tag With Sensors 3.3.2 Iot Based Rfid Labelling

3.4 Challenge

3.4.1 Lack Of Adoption Of Rfid Technology In Emerging Regions

4 Executive Summary 5 Premium Insights 6 Asia-Pacific Rfid Market, By Product Type

6.1 Overview 6.2 Tags

6.2.1 Tags Market, By Product Type

6.2.1.1 Inlay Tags 6.2.1.2 Composite Tags 6.2.1.3 Ceramic Tags

6.2.2 Tags Market, By Type

6.2.2.1 Active Tag 6.2.2.2 Passive Tag

6.2.3 Tags Market, By Frequency

6.2.3.1 Low Frequency 6.2.3.2 High Frequency 6.2.3.3 Ultra-High Frequency 6.2.3.4 Others

6.2.4 Tags Market, By Application

6.2.4.1 Retail 6.2.4.2 Asset Management/Inventory 6.2.4.3 Logistics 6.2.4.4 Airlines 6.2.4.5 Healthcare 6.2.4.6 People Management 6.2.4.7 Embedded Systems 6.2.4.8 Access Control/ Ticketing 6.2.4.9 Others

6.2.5 Tags Market, By Form Factor

6.2.5.1 Label 6.2.5.2 Card 6.2.5.3 Plastic Mouldings 6.2.5.4 Wristband 6.2.5.5 Buttons 6.2.5.6 Key Fob 6.2.5.7 Implant 6.2.5.8 Badges 6.2.5.9 Others

6.2.6 Tags Market By Material

6.2.6.1 Plastic 6.2.6.2 Paper 6.2.6.3 Metal 6.2.6.4 Glass 6.2.6.5 Others

7 Asia-Pacific Rfid Market, By End User

7.1 Overview 7.2 Industrial 7.3 Transportation 7.4 Retail 7.5 Consumer Package Goods 7.6 Healthcare 7.7 Education 7.8 Others

8 Asia Pacific Rfid Market: By Country

8.1 Asia-Pacific

8.1.1 Japan 8.1.2 China 8.1.3 India 8.1.4 South Korea 8.1.5 Australia 8.1.6 Singapore 8.1.7 Thailand 8.1.8 Indonesia 8.1.9 Malaysia 8.1.10 Philippines 8.1.11 Vietnam 8.1.12 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

9 Company Profile

9.1 Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd

9.1.1 Company Snapshot 9.1.2 Geographical Presence 9.1.3 Product Portfolio 9.1.4 Recent Developments

9.2 Ccl Industries

9.2.1 Company Snapshot 9.2.2 Geographical Presence 9.2.3 Revenue Anlysis 9.2.4 Product Portfolio 9.2.5 Recent Developments

9.3 Alien Technology, Llc

9.3.1 Company Snapshot 9.3.2 Geographical Presence 9.3.3 Product Portfolio 9.3.4 Recent Developments

9.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

9.4.1 Company Snapshot 9.4.2 Geographical Presence 9.4.3 Revenue Analysis 9.4.4 Product Portfolio 9.4.5 Recent Development

9.5 Checkpoint

9.5.1 Company Snapshot 9.5.2 Geographical Presence 9.5.3 Product Portfolio 9.5.4 Recent Development

9.6 Confidex Ltd

9.6.1 Company Snapshot 9.6.2 Geographical Presence 9.6.3 Product Portfolio 9.6.4 Recent Development

9.7 Hid Global Corporation /Assa Abloy Ab

9.7.1 Company Snapshot 9.7.2 Geographical Presence 9.7.3 Product Portfolio 9.7.4 Recent Developments

9.8 Honeywell International Inc

9.8.1 Company Snapshot 9.8.2 Geographical Presence 9.8.3 Revenue Analysis 9.8.4 Product Portfolio 9.8.5 Recent Development

9.9 Impinj, Inc

9.9.1 Company Snapshot 9.9.2 Geographical Presence 9.9.3 Revenue Anlysis 9.9.4 Product Portfolio 9.9.5 Recent Developments

9.10 Nedap

9.10.1 Company Snapshot 9.10.2 Geographical Presence 9.10.3 Revenue Analysis 9.10.4 Product Portfolio 9.10.5 Recent Developments

9.11 Nxp Semiconductors

9.11.1 Company Snapshot 9.11.2 Geographical Presence 9.11.3 Revenue Analysis 9.11.4 Product Portfolio 9.11.5 Recent Developments

9.12 Omni-Id

9.12.1 Company Snapshot 9.12.2 Geographical Presence 9.12.3 Product Portfolio 9.12.4 Recent Developments

9.13 Securitag Assembly Group Co., Ltd

9.13.1 Company Snapshot 9.13.2 Product Portfolio 9.13.3 Recent Developments

9.14 Zebra

9.14.1 Company Snapshot 9.14.2 Geographical Presence 9.14.3 Revenue Analysis 9.14.4 Product Portfolio 9.14.5 Recent Development

More……..TOC……..

