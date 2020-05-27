Global Coronary Stents Market report has been prepared by taking into account several aspects of marketing research and analysis which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. Wide-ranging market information of this report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). The Global Coronary Stents Market report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

Market Analysis:

Global Coronary Stents Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the coronary stents market are Abbott (US), Boston SciTech Inc. (US), Minvasys (France), Medinol Ltd (Israel), iVascular SLU (Spain), Elixir Medical Corporation (US), Inspire MD Inc. (Israel), STENTYS SA (France), Hexacath (France), Medtronic (US), Andramed GmbH (Germany), Cardinal Health (US), ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL (Hong Kong), Eurocor Tech GmbH (Germany), Comed B.V. (Netherlands), Endocor GmbH (Germany), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Amaranth Medical, Inc. (Singapore), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Degania Silicone Ltd. (Israel), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (IN), InSitu Technologies Inc. (US), AlviMedica (Turkey), Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany), amg International GmbH (Ireland), Arthesys (France), Lepu Medical (China), Translumina Therapeutics (Germany), among other companies.

Competitive Analysis:

Global coronary stents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coronary stents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Coronary Stents Market By Type (Dual Therapy Stent, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold, Drug Eluting Stent (DES) (Paclitaxel, Limus-Based Drugs), Bio-Engineered Stent, Bare Metal Stent), Absorption Rate (Slow-Absorption DES, Fast-Absorption (DES)), Material (Stainless Steel, Cobalt Alloy Metal, Gold, Tantalum, Nitinol, Polymers), Rate (Slow-Absorption Stents, Fast-Absorption Stents), Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Disease), End-User (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026;

Market Definition: Global Coronary Stents Market

A small mesh like elastic tube composed of metal like cobalt alloy or stainless steel that attaches onto small balloons and opens inside the artery to support the vessel wall and facilitates the blood flow is known as a Stent.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 17.9 million people die which accounts for 31% of all deaths worldwide, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand by supplier side and parent side due to convenience during medicine intake will drive the market.

Increase in diabetic population, increased consumption of alcohol, rising obese population, increase in hypertension, aging population are the main drivers of the market.

Market Restraints

Non-availability for the middle class people due to pricing of the stents is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Complications associated with implantation of stents is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Coronary Stents Market

By Product Type Dual Therapy Stent Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Drug Eluting Stent (DES) Paclitaxel Limus-Based Drugs Bio-Engineered Stent Bare Metal Stent By Absorption Rate Slow-Absorption DES Fast-Absorption DES



By Material Stainless Steel Cobalt Alloy Metal Gold Tantalum Nitinol Polymers By Rate Slow-Absorption Stents Fast-Absorption Stents

By Application Coronary artery disease Peripheral artery disease

By End-Users Hospitals Cardiac centers Others



Key Developments in the Market:

On 6th January, 2017, Abbott has completed its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical, the healthcare company announced. The merger melds St. Jude’s strength in heart failure devices, catheters and defibrillators with St. Jude’s prowess in coronary intervention value repair. St. Jude bolstered its heart failure business a little over a year ago with the purchase of Thoratec for USD 3 billion.

In February 2017, PRO-Kinetic Energy Cobalt Chromium Bare-Metal Stent of Biotronik received FDA approval for treating coronary artery blockage. This novel medical device which has already been used to treat more than 650,000 patients worldwide.

