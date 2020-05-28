Global Vision Positioning Systems Market 2020 Size, Growth Rate, Restraints, Driving Forces 2025

The ‘Vision Positioning Systems market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

Vision Positioning Systems Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast And Business Opportunity.

Vision Positioning Systems Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, and Historical& Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing use of vision positioning systems in industrial automation and indoor navigation is driving the growth of this market.

Vision Positioning Systems Market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Vision Positioning Systems Market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

Vision positioning system is used to capture an image data to monitor the current position. Currently, many technologies require global coverage and sharp accuracy to achieve the exact location, since this system helps to find out individuals path to their destination. Vision positioning system combined computer operated vision to accurately identify the position of a user™s phone. This system is equipped with the multiple sensors having vision, 3D sensors and cameras with software, with the sensors being vision cues, etc. The vision positioning system is used to analyze the happenings around user to identify accurate location along with greater accuracy.

The growth of vision positioning system is primarily driven by technological advancements in the user based location services in the field of various indoor areas such as airports, shopping malls and underground construction, in these areas there is immense requirements of precise location based services. Google Maps has more than 154 million U.S. users. Another major driving factor of this market is rapid growth in the vehicle navigation, infrastructural development, tourism and transportation which is further supplement the growth of vision positioning system market. However, vision positioning systems have largely dependent on the incoming of proper signals which may act as a barrier in the growth of this market. Moreover, future oriented advanced location based services along with artificial intelligence will provide an opportunities in the coming years.

Some major key players for vision positioning systems market are Fanuc Corporation (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Cognex Corporation (U.S), Senion AB (Sweden), Omron Corporation (Japan), Insoft GmbH (Germany), Parrot SA (France), Locata Corporation Pty. Limited(Australia), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany), and Sick AG (Germany) and others.

Global Vision Positioning Systems Market Segmentation

By Component

¢ Sensors

¢ Camera systems

¢ Markers

¢ Others

By Location

¢ Indoor positioning system

¢ Outdoor positioning system

By Solution

¢ Tracking, navigation

¢ Analytics

¢ Industrial solutions

¢ Others

By Platform

¢ Unmanned aerial vehicle

¢ Automated guided vehicles

¢ Robotics

¢ Space vehicles

¢ Others

By Application

¢ Commercial

¢ Defense

By Regional & Country Level

¢ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

¢ Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

¢ Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Southeast Asia

¢ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

¢ Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

