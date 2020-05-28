Global Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) Market 2020 – Competitive Landscape and Growth Opportunity, Industry Status and Forecast to 2025

The ‘Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

Global Unified Communications & Collaboration Market is valued at USD 31.82 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 55.24 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. Growth in the consumption of mobile internet is the key factor driving the Global UCC Market growth.

Unified communications and collaboration (UCC) is the assembly of technology and software that combines enterprise communication with real-time, asynchronous cooperation capabilities. This UCC processes takes the use of various methods in individual unified communications and collaboration solutions that makes them open through a single interface to improve connectivity and productivity. UCC include constituents like email, voicemail, calendars, scheduling tools, video conferencing, instant messaging, desktop sharing and VoIP. Additionally, some functionality can include presence tracking, which gives ability to state whether a contact is busy or free, and unified messaging, which gives ability to retrieve all messages from a central location.

Some major key players for global Unified Communications & Collaboration market are Avaya, Mitel, Microsoft, Cisco, NEC, ALE, Huawei, Unify, RingCentral, BT, West, 8×8, Orange, Verizon, Google, Nextiva, Genesys, Star2Star, Vonage and others.

Global unified communications & collaboration market is segmented by technology, by verticals and by region & country level. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as voice based unified communication, video based unified communication, message based unified communication and others. By verticals, the market is segmented as government & public utilities, retail, BFSI, commercial offices and IT/ITES, hospitality and healthcare, logistics and transportation and education.

The major factor driving the growth of global unified communications & collaboration market is increasing penetration of smartphones and large-scale investments by telecom players to update the communication network infrastructure. For instance; according to GSMA real-time intelligence data, there are around 5.13 Billion peoples with mobile devices worldwide this show that 66.53% of the world™s populations have a mobile device. Additionally, the increasing need for restructuring enterprise communication functions and the rising popularity of the BOYD trend and UCC technology leverages this BYOD eco-system to enable efficient communication with mobile resources which are also boosting the growth of the UCC market. Furthermore, the benefits such as improved work productivity, more responsive and faster service, enhanced employee flexibility, improved collaboration between staff, partners and customers, reduced expenditures in such areas as telecom, travel and IT administration cultivate the demand from various organizations.

North America is Expeceted to Dominate the Global Unified Communications & Collaboration Market

North America is expected to dominate the global unified communications and collaboration market within the forecast period mainly because of the availability of a healthy telecom and cloud infrastructure in the region. Additionally, wide support for BYOD and readiness to adopt the trend by the U.S. enterprises is also positively contributes to the market growth in this region. For instance according to IDG Communications, Inc., the North America cloud infrastructure service cover half of the worldwide through the top organization such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM and Google collectively control more than half of the worldwide cloud infrastructure service market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast periods owing to the growing demand for better business communication infrastructure by organizations operating in emerging economies in this region. In addition, large-scale digitalization initiatives taken by government agencies in China and India are also expected to foster the growth of unified communications and collaboration market in this region.

The regions covered in this Unified Communications & Collaboration market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of unified communications & collaboration is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

