Global Fleet Management Systems Market Research Report (2020-2025) by Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis

Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnostics), driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of fleet management technologies, majorly for commercial vehicles in this region. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. These countries are significantly advanced in terms of technology and its application deployments. Moreover, government regulations, policies, and mandates for the different applications of fleet management are expected to drive the market growth in North America.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of outsourced managed services. Integrated facility management, consultancy, and round-the-clock help desk are some of the upcoming managed services required by fleet operators. Moreover, it has become difficult for companies to focus on core business processes and support various other functions, which in turn, increases the significance of managed services. These services offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update the software in the fleet management ecosystem.

The key players covered in this study

Omnitracs

Trimble

FleetCor

Navman Wireless

TomTom

I.D. Systems

AssetWorks

BSM Wireless

E6GPS

Mike Albert

Microlise

Etrans

Wiesless Matrix

Scania Fleet

Transcore

Transics

Blue Tree

Fleetboard

Inosat

Tracker SA Fleetmatics

Alphabet

Telenav

Arvento

Teletrac

EMKAY

Gurtam

ARI

Zonar

Dynafleet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management

Vehicle Dispatch

Driver Scheduling

Asset Tracking

Condition Based Maintenance

Security and Safety Management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Logistics and Transportation

Public Transportation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fleet Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fleet Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and a comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19 is likely to have on the Fleet Management Systems Market during the forecast period between 2020 and 2026, and its commercial landscape

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and other leading companies

To understand the future outlook and prospects of the Fleet Management Systems Market post COVID-19

To keep you abreast with the strategies used by other players in the

To understand the changes in rules and regulations in various countries during COVID-19 and its possible effects on the market in the future.

