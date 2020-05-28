Global Fleet Management Systems Market Research Report (2020-2025) by Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis

The ‘Fleet Management Systems market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.
Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnostics), driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management.
As per the geographic analysis, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of fleet management technologies, majorly for commercial vehicles in this region. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. These countries are significantly advanced in terms of technology and its application deployments. Moreover, government regulations, policies, and mandates for the different applications of fleet management are expected to drive the market growth in North America.
The managed services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of outsourced managed services. Integrated facility management, consultancy, and round-the-clock help desk are some of the upcoming managed services required by fleet operators. Moreover, it has become difficult for companies to focus on core business processes and support various other functions, which in turn, increases the significance of managed services. These services offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update the software in the fleet management ecosystem.
The key players covered in this study
Omnitracs
Trimble
FleetCor
Navman Wireless
TomTom
I.D. Systems
AssetWorks
BSM Wireless
E6GPS
Mike Albert
Microlise
Etrans
Wiesless Matrix
Scania Fleet
Transcore
Transics
Blue Tree
Fleetboard
Inosat
Tracker SA Fleetmatics
Alphabet
Telenav
Arvento
Teletrac
EMKAY
Gurtam
ARI
Zonar
Dynafleet
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management
Vehicle Dispatch
Driver Scheduling
Asset Tracking
Condition Based Maintenance
Security and Safety Management
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics and Transportation
Public Transportation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Below is the TOC of the Report:
Introduction
Fleet Management Systems Market Trends
Regional Impact Analysis
North America (the US, Mexico, and Canada)
Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Before COVID-19 Analysis
Current Impact Analysis
Future Impact Analysis
Economic Impact Analysis
Government Policies and Steps Taken
Investment Scenario and Impact
