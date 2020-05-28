Global Home Security System Market Tendencies, Revenue Forecast and Interesting Opportunities from 2020 to 2025

The ‘Home Security System market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

Global Home Security System Market is valued at USD 46.18 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 97.09 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 11.20% over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income especially in emerging countries is the major growth factor of the Global Home Security System Market.

Home security system is security hardware solutions that are protecting the securing entry points such as doors, windows and interior space containing various valuable resources. In this system different types of security device are included like interior & exterior motion sensors, control panel, wired or wireless security cameras, and high decibel sirens or alarms. Door and window sensor in security system detects and reports the opening and closing of doors and windows. In the home security system alarm are also used to receive alerts. For example, Godrej company sensors not only detect just fire and robbers, but also protect from glass breakage.

Global home security system market report is segmented on the basis of home type, system type, offering and regional & country level. Based on home type, global home security system market is classified as independent homes, condominiums/apartments. Based on system type, market is classified as professionally installed and monitored, self-installed and professionally monitored and do-it-yourself (DIY). Based on offering, global home security system market is further classified as products (fire protection systems, video surveillance systems, access control systems, entrance control systems and intruder alarms). Services are further sub classified as (security system integration services, remote monitoring services, fire protection services, video surveillance services and access control services).

Increasing Security Concerns Customers Worldwide is Driving the Global Home Security System Market Due to the increasing rate of theft there is an increased security concerns among the customers worldwide which is one of the key factors anticipated to grow the home security system market. Additionally, with the increasing use of internet in day today life and significant adoption of smart phones is also supplementing the growth of global home security system market. Moreover, rapid urbanization is increasingly making the use of Wi-Fi technology which is mostly used in homes and commercial establishments also rapidly growing. For building security purpose the demand of security system is also increased. However, lack of awareness about the advanced security solutions may obstruct the growth of this market. Moreover, the strategies adopted by telecom providers & electrical distributors will create the new opportunities for this market.

By Home Type:

¢Independent Homes

¢Condominiums/Apartments

By System Type:

¢Professionally Installed and Monitored

¢Self-Installed and Professionally Monitored

¢Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

By Offering:

¢Products

oFire Protection Systems

oVideo Surveillance Systems

oAccess Control Systems

oEntrance Control Systems

oIntruder Alarms

¢Services

oSecurity System Integration Services

oRemote monitoring Services

oFire Protection Services

oVideo Surveillance Services

oAccess Control Services

By Region

¢ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

¢ Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

¢ Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

¢ LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Home Security System Market. North America is the expected to dominate the global home security system market within the forecast period owing to the evolvement of advanced sensor technologies for smart homes and high disposable income helps. In the past few years, increasing cases of theft, burglary, which have made the people as well as the government to invest in this sector. Europe is exponentially growing region due to higher spending capabilities of organizations to invest in premium IoT security solutions and services are contributing to the growth of the market. Due to increasing urbanization, residential, commercial and industrial sector are increasingly need security system in Asia pacific region. With the increasing urbanization the use of smartphones and internet users is also increased in this region. Increasing telecom industries is also one of the important factors to foster home security system market growth in Asia pacific region.

¢ ADT

¢ Honeywell

¢ Johnson Controls

¢ Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

¢ ASSA ABLOY

¢ SECOM

¢ Robert Bosch

¢ United Technologies

¢ Godrej & Boyce

¢ Alarm.com

¢ Allegion

¢ Control4

¢ Schneider Electric

¢ Legrand

¢ ABB

¢ Comcast

¢ STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions

¢ Nortek Security & Control

¢ Frontpoint

¢ Vivin

¢ others

