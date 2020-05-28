Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Size 2019-2025: Market 2020 Size, Growth Rate, Restraints, Driving Forces 2025

The ‘Internet of Things (IoT) Security Size 2019-2025: market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market is valued at USD 7.98 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 56.31 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 32.2% over the forecast period. Rising security concerns among the customers globally is the major growth factor of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Security market.

IoT security is security solution which helps to focus on protecting internet-enabled devices. (IoT) security encompassing the processes and technologies to protect the internet of things devices as well as the networks connected to each other on wireless network. Internet of things security is used in various applications like smart home, smart wearable devices, automotive digital technology, industrial internet, smart city, healthcare etc. In healthcare, IoT can allow patients to spend more time interacting with their doctors so that it can boost patient engagement and satisfaction.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market report is segmented on the basis of type, solution, service, end-user and regional & country level. Based on type, global internet of things (IoT) security market is classified as network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security and others. Based on solution, market is classified as identity access management, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, distributed denial of service protection and security analytics. Based on services, global internet of things (IoT) security market is classified as consulting, maintenance and training. Based on end user, market is classified as information technology (IT), telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), automotive and others.

The regions covered in this Internet of Things (IoT) Security market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Internet of Things (IoT) Security is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Adoption of Cloud Technologies coupled with Rising Security Concerns is Expected to Drive the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market.:- With the rapid growth of industries and residential sectors there is increasing use of computers, servers and network. Internet of things is increasingly used in different applications that are connected to the internet in most of the smart devices. In the smart devices there is high risk and hacking issues, due to this the data security concern is increasing and accelerate the demand for internet of things (IoT) security. Moreover, number of organizations and enterprises has adopted effective security solutions like Internet of Things (IoT) Security. Rapidly increasing digital business, increasing penetration of smart phones and mobile app development has led to foster the demand for internet of things security. However, the security systems like camera and doorbells can quickly create a major issue as well as internet of things IoT devices can get easily hacked which allows the attacker to access its functions may hamper the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing penetration of smart devices in emerging countries can provide the opportunity for further growth of the market.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Segmentation:“

By Type:

¢Network Security

¢Endpoint Security

¢Application Security

¢Cloud Security

¢Others

By Solution:

¢Identity Access Management

¢Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

¢Distributed Denial of Service Protection

¢Security Analytics

¢Others

By Service:

¢Consulting

¢Maintenance

¢Training

By End-User:

¢Healthcare

¢Information Technology (IT)

¢Telecom

¢Banking

¢Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

¢Automotive

¢Others

By Region

¢ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

¢ Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

¢ Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

¢ LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market.:- North America is expected to dominate the global internet of things (IOT) security market owing to the growing adoption of smart devices and increasing usage of internet connected devices in this region. The government rules and regulations about data security are also boosting the market growth in North America. Europe is the second largest dominating region due to the huge growth of automotive sector in Europe and this internet of vehicles facing some security challenges is largely required security solutions. While the European industry is aware about the importance of IoT is expected to increase the growth of market in Europe. Asia pacific is the emerging region in internet of things security market due to the increasing urbanization and penetration of smart devices in this regions.

¢ PTC Inc.

¢ Symantec Corporation

¢ Verizon Enterprises Solutions

¢ Trustwave

¢ Check Point Security Software Technologies Ltd.

¢ Cisco Systems, Inc.

¢ IBM Corporation

¢ Infineon Technologies

¢ Gemalto NV

¢ AT&T Inc.

¢ others

