North America Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Research to 2027: No Charges On Trial Access and Low Cost Market Subscriptions

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising investments in the development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, funds from government bodies as well as rise in the number of market players and their focus in the are likely to boost the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis in the region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

 

By Product

  • Synthesized Oligonucleotides
    • Primers
    • Probes
    • Large-Scale Synthesis
    • Others
  • Reagents
    • Equipment

 

By Application

  • Research
  • Diagnostics
  • Therapeutics

 

By End User

  • Academic Research Institutes
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Other End Users

 

By Geography

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico

Company Profiles

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • GenScript
  • Molecular Assemblies
  • Twist Biosciences
  • Evonetix
  • DNA Script
  • Nuclera Nucleics
  • Camena Bioscience
  • Synthomics
  • Ansa Biotechnologies

