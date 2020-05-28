Global Patient Registry Software Market set to grow with massive rate by 2020 to 2025

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Global Patient Registry Software Market

Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Product Registries

Health Service Registries

By Type of Software:

Integrated

Standalone

By Pricing Model:

Subscription

Ownership

By Deployment Model:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by Application:

Population Health Management (PHM)

Patient Care Management

Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Point-of-Care

Product Outcome Evaluation

Medical Research and Clinical Studies

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Patient Registry Software Market Key Players:

Phytel, Inc. (An IBM Corporation Company)

ImageTrend, Inc.

FIGmd, Inc.

Liaison Technologies

Cecity.Com, Inc. (A Premier, Inc. Company)

Dacima Software, Inc.

Global Vision Technologies, Inc. (GVT)

Ifa Systems AG

Inc Research Holdings, Inc.

M2S, Inc. (A Medstreaming Company)

McKesson Corporation

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc.

Optum, Inc. (A Part of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.)

EVADO Pty. Ltd.

Velos, Inc.

