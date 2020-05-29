Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices are used to increase the focus on quality and product sensitivity of food as well as drugs. These devices maintain of ideal temperature for cold chain products is vital to avoid variations in taste and texture, which degrades the quality when a shipment deviates the suggested temperature. The cold chain tracking and monitoring devices have its application for Storage Units and Warehouse and Freight Transportation.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The significant drivers of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market are a mounting requirement for good food quality and reducing food wastage. The boosting demand for better control of assets in the warehouse using automation and cold storage technologies is creating opportunities which will increase the need for the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, applications, end users, and geography. The global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market is segmented on the basis of offerings, applications, and end users. Based on offerings, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of application the market is sub-segmented into Storage Units and Warehouse, Freight Transportation. Similarly, based on end users the market is segmented into Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Americold Logistics LLC

Berlinger and Co. AG

Infratab Inc.

Controlant EHF

Elpro Buchs AG

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Monnit Corporation

ORBCOMM

Sensitech Inc.

Velvetech LLC

