Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Size 2020 | Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2025

DecResearch has recently published a study titled ‘global polymer modified bitumen market research report’. In this report, analysts have provided a detailed evaluation of the global polymer modified bitumen market. The report is inclusive of a completely comprehensive study of the polymer modified bitumen market alongside all the important factors that are likely to have an impact on the commercialization matrix of the market.

A highly methodical quantitative as well as qualitative analysis of the global polymer modified bitumen market has been covered in the report. The study evaluates the numerous aspect of this industry by studying its historical and forecast data. Also provided in the research report are a porter’s five force model, in tandem with the swot analysis and pestel analysis of the polymer modified bitumen market.

The report covers various areas such as polymer modified bitumen market size, segmental analysis, regional growth opportunities, drivers and constraints, major vendors in the market, as well as the competitive landscape.

The main aim of this report is to present various updates and data pertaining to the polymer modified bitumen market and also to list out the growth opportunities prevalent for the market expansion. A detailed market synopsis as well as an in-depth market definitions and overview of the polymer modified bitumen market have been provided in the report.

The abstract section includes the market dynamics – inclusive of the market drivers, restraints, trends, as well as growth opportunities. Details about the pricing analysis as well as value chain analysis are given. The report is also inclusive of the historic figures and estimates pertaining to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report contains information about the anticipated CAGR of the global polymer modified bitumen market over the forecast period. Technological developments and innovations in liquid pouch packaging will boost the global polymer modified bitumen market share during the forecast period.

Industry giants are investing heavily in the R&D activities to explore alternative raw materials to manufacture PMB. IKA group, Tiki Tar Industries, AMT Techno, Space Petro Energy Pvt. Limited, Offshore Petrochem Pvt Ltd., Gulf Petrochem, MBD Industries, Marini S.P.A., L. N. Petro Chem Private Limited., MBD Industries, Ratnamani Industries, RoadStar, Allied Bitumen Complex, Bitumat Co. Ltd., Ooms Avenhorn Holding India Pvt Ltd., Allied Bitumen Complex, Veekay Industries, The Richmond Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Maruti Group, and Bitumat Co. Ltd., are the prominent players in polymer modified bitumen market.

Asia pacific polymer modified bitumen market finds huge demand for PMB material pertaining to the increasing infrastructural developments across this region. To improve the livelihood of the low-income households, the government and private companies are working on various construction projects, that demand the utilization of PMBs. Rapid growth in the population along with rise in GDP will thus cater to the product demand, thereby fueling polymer modified bitumen industry share.

The regional segmentation covers:

Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights

– A detailed pricing analysis on the source of the product, application, and regional segments

– An in-depth evaluation of the vendor matrix as well as leading companies that would help understand the competition scenario in the global polymer modified bitumen market

– Insights about the regulatory as well as investment scenarios of the global polymer modified bitumen market

– An analysis of the factors fuelling the market growth as well as their influence on the projection and dynamics of the global polymer modified bitumen market

– A detailed roadmap presenting the growth opportunities in the global polymer modified bitumen market alongside the identification of key factors

– An exhaustive evaluation of the numerous trends prevailing in the global polymer modified bitumen market that would help identify market developments

