As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our evaluate about the current market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this COVID -19 .

A fresh report titled “Event Management Software Market – By Type (All-in-One Event Management Software, One-solution Platforms (Event Registration & Ticketing, Website Development, Surveys & Polls, Others)), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2019-2025” has been published by Fast.MR. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Event Management Software Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Event Management Software Market

Growing Demand for Event Planning Services

There is an increasing demand for innovative, well-organized event management services. Events such as conferences, sport & fitness events, college festivals, entertainment events and more are taking places at resilient rate, thus creating a great demand for event management services. There is also an unmatched growth in number of event management service providers offering management services for various types of events. Also, event management planners are actively using numerous advance tools to ensure highest possible results. The competition among event management companies is also growing at strong pace, and in order to tackle the market competition effectively, event organizers are adopting innovative solutions such as event management software and others, which in turn is likely to encourage the growth of global event management software market.

Growing Demand for Business Related Data through Events

Data collection through business events is another major trend active in the market. Personal data of invitees, their activities during the event and other possible data are widely being used in market research, strategy making and for other purposes. Event management software is a proved and effective method of data collection as it can helps user to collect data at various level of their invitees. Apart from this, additional benefits of using event management software such as it improves visitor’s experience, maximizes attendee convenience, ease in terms of planning & execution of event strategies

Other Growth Drivers of the Market

The event management software has also gone through great transformation, today, EMSs (event management software) are equipped with wide range of features, offering great convenience, cost benefits and are also obviating various unnecessary requirements. These capabilities of EMS are amusing almost every event planner in the world. Increasing number of companies, who are offering event management software and continuous upgradation in event management software is projected to thrive the market of event management software at notable rate in upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

By Type

– All-in-One Event Management Software

– One-solution Platforms

– Event Registration & Ticketing

– Website Development

– Surveys & Polls

– Others

By Deployment

– Cloud-based

– On-premise

By Organization Size

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By Geography

-North America (U.S. & Canada)

-Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

-Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

-Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

-Aventri, Inc.

-Eventtia

-Planning Pod

-Cvent Inc.

– ClearEvent, Inc.

-Hubilo Softech Private Limited

-Big Tree Entertainment Private. Limited

-Profit Systems Inc.

-Eventbrite

-Whova

-Other Major & Niche Players

