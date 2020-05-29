EID Card Industry 2020 Global Market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

Get Sample Copy of This Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/785598

An electronic identification (“eID”) is a digital solution for proof of identity of citizens or organizations, for example in view to access benefits or services provided by government authorities, banks or other companies, for mobile payments, etc. Apart from online authentication and login, many electronic identity services also give users the option to sign electronic documents with a digital signature.

One form of eID is an electronic identification card (eIC), which is a physical identity card that can be used for online and offline personal identification or authentication. The eIC is a smartcardin ID-1 format of a regular bank card, with identity information printed on the surface (such as personal details and a photograph) and in an embedded RFID microchip, similar to that in biometric passports. The chip stores the information printed on the card (such as the holder’s name and date of birth) and the holder’s biometric photo. It may also store the holder’s fingerprints. The card may be used for online authentication, such as for age verification or for e-government applications. An electronic signature, provided by a private company, may also be stored on the chip.

This report focuses on eID Card volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall eID Card market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/785598

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Gemalto

• Bundesdruckerei

• Goznak

• Giesecke & Devrient

• Iris Corporation Berhad

• Semlex Group

• Veridos

• Morpho

• IDEXPERTS

• …

Global EID Card Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Segment by Type

Radio Frequency Card

IC Card

Other

Segment by Application

Transportation

Contactless bank cards

Identification

Other

Place a Direct Order Of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/785598

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 EID Card Market Overview

2 Global EID Card Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global EID Card Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global EID Card Consumption by Regions

5 Global EID Card Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global EID Card Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EID Card Business

8 EID Card Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global EID Card Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on The World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]