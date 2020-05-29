Router Industry 2020 Global Market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The global Router market is valued at 810 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2840 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019-2025.

Key players in China home Wi-Fi router production market are TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei and a few others. New entrants like Qihoo 360, Gee (HiWiFi) and Xiaomi are growing fast and taking more and more market share in these years. However, among all those, with over 30% market share, TP-Link will hold the No.1 market place in the forecast period.

China’s home Wi-Fi router business is expanding fast in the past few years, with about 18.15% Compound Annual Growth Rate between 2012 and 2016. The market will keep expanding with more and more downstream users and the upgrading of products.

Nowadays, 300Mbps and 450Mbps are the hottest models in China’s home Wi-Fi router market, while higher speed and smart home Wi-Fi routers are seeing to occupy important positions in the forecast period, one of the key influencing factors is the prevalence of online games.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• TP-LINK

• D-Link

• Tenda

• NETGEAR

• ASUS

• Huawei

• Qihoo 360

• Gee

• Xiaomi

• …

Global Router Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Router Market Overview

2 Global Router Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Router Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Router Consumption by Regions

5 Global Router Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Router Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Router Business

8 Router Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Router Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

