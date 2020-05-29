Wood Vinegar Market Analysis by Region Analysis and Business Development, By 2029

Wood Vinegar Market: Market Outlook

Wood vinegar, also known as pyroligneous acid, is the acid compound which is produced from the wood and other plant materials. Wood vinegar is manufactured by the destructive distillation process, in which, the wood and plant material is heated on the high temperature with limited presence of oxygen.

The wood vinegar contains a high amount of methanol, acetone, and acetic acid. Wood vinegar is a natural and organic substance which are mainly used for organic farming. It is a nontoxic compound which increases the vitality and quality of the crops. Furthermore, wood vinegar is also considered as a commercial source of acetic acid.

The wood vinegar is primarily utilized for agriculture purpose. It is sprayed on the plant leaves to retain the freshness. The agriculture use of wood vinegar is in more demand due to containing natural and organic properties. The agriculture industry is now experiencing the drastic change and use of organic compounds for fertilizer is increasing. This has created a better market platform for wood vinegar. It increases the crop yield, enhances the soil fertility, provides protection from the pests, and others. The growing negative influence towards the chemical fertilizer and exceptional properties of wood vinegar is fueling the growth of wood vinegar market.

The growing preference for the bio-based compound in agriculture industry is escalating the demand of wood vinegar

The wood vinegar market is driven by the rising inclination towards the use of the bio-based compound in the agriculture industry. The wood vinegar is produced by the heating the wood and plant material with high temperature without the addition of any chemical. Due to which, it is not considered as a chemical fertilizer. Besides, strict environment regulation towards the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers is also among the driving factor for the wood vinegar market. Furthermore, the growing demand for acetic acid in a different industry is also providing the potential opportunity to the wood vinegar market. The wood vinegar is one of the top sources of acetic acid which comprise around 80% of acetic acid. In the food and beverages industry, the growing use of acetic acid as acidulants is subsequently fueling the growth of wood vinegar. However, the availability of substitutes for the wood vinegar is hampering the global wood vinegar market.

Global Wood Vinegar Market: Segmentation

On the basic of production method, the global wood vinegar market has been segmented as –

Rapid Pyrolysis

Intermediate Pyrolysis

Slow Pyrolysis

On the basic of application, the global wood vinegar market has been segmented as –

Food

Animal Feed

Agriculture

Medicinal

Consumer Products

Global wood vinegar market: Key Players

Some of the key players of wood vinegar market are-

Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp

Doishouten

Nohken-techno

TagrowCo. Ltd.

Nettenergy BV

Byron Biochar

Thai Wood Vinegar

Wood Vinegar Australia

New Life agro

Nakashima Trading Co.,Ltd.

