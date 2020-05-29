White Button Mushroom Powder Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2029

North America has a large number of manufacturers of white button mushroom powder, while major companies offering white button mushroom powder are positioned in North America and the Asia Pacific. But as far as growth rate is concerned, South Asia and East Asia are projected to stand out in the global white button mushroom powder market in the coming years, mainly due to the increasing demand for flavor-enhanced food and beverage products as well as growing preference for dietary supplements in these regions, especially in India and China.

The global white button mushroom powder market is anticipated to register a notable growth rate of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways from Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market Study

North America and Europe collectively account for more than 50% of the market share in the global white button mushroom powder market.

White button mushroom powder is largely utilized as a flavor and taste enhancer ingredient in many food as well as beverage products. The beverage industry is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing application of white button mushroom powder in functional beverages.

The business-to-business segment accounts for a large chunk of share in the global white button mushroom powder market, as this powder is directly used in various food & beverage products by many manufacturers.

Few manufacturers have started offering white button mushroom powder directly to consumers through various retail sales channels.

“Manufacturers in the white button mushroom powder market can gain significant profits by targeting the nutraceutical supplements industry, which offers numerous applications for this highly-nutritious ingredient,” says a PMR Analyst.

Global White Button Mushroom Powder Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading market players in the global white button mushroom powder market are emphasizing on sustaining the position of their brands in the mushroom industry. These producers are also focusing on new distribution channels to establish strong distribution channel networks.

For instance, Monterey Mushrooms is expanding its product reach to more strategic locations in North America and Mexico. The company is also focusing on the multi-channel distribution networks to improve its business in these regions.

White button mushroom powder is highly demanded by manufacturers of various food & beverage products for the production of innovative convenience food products and functional beverages for consumers, and this demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. Players in the global white button mushroom powder market are strategically positioning their products to target food and beverage manufacturers, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for players in the global white button mushroom powder market.

Explore More Valuable Insights on White Button Mushroom Powder Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global white button mushroom powder market, presenting historical data (2014-2018) and estimation statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study offers compelling insights on the white button mushroom powder market based on end use (food industry, beverage industry, supplements, foodservice industry, and household/retail), and distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), across seven regions.

