World Coronavirus Impact: HDPE Pipes Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2024

Global HDPE pipe market is anticipated to reach USD 22,976.8 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 15,975.2 Million in 2018. The global HDPE pipe market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.7% in the terms of value during the time period i.e. 2019-2024. In the terms of volume, HDPE pipe consumption was totaled 9,282.6 thousand ton in 2018. The rise in agricultural and industrial activities and demand for pipeline infrastructure is increasing in oil & gas exploration and production activities are anticipated to drive the growth of the global HDPE pipes market over the upcoming years.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers – HDPE pipe Market

Aging Water Infrastructure

The HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) pipes are used as a medium for supplying drinking water. Various countries in America are facing the problem with the water which is affecting the individual household and communities. In the past few months, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also announced the availability of more than USD 95 Million in new funds to help the State of Michigan, such government initiatives to improve the drinking water and wastewater infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of HDPE pipes market in the North America region. The United States totally depends upon the underground pipes for their water supply, but the network of these underground pipes has reached the end of their useful life, which is resulting in various health problems. Further, increasing spending on the water infrastructure and wastewater treatment is believed to impetus the growth of the HDPE pipes market over the upcoming years.

Sewage Disposal Infrastructure

Due to the continuous infrastructure development of sewage systems in the developing countries, the demand for plastic pipes has increased exponentially, on the back of which the demand for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes is also increasing. The HDPE pipes offer various functional advantages such as sustainability, durability, and flexibility along with superior resistance to corrosion and abrasion which are needed in the sewage water treatment. Apart from this, the HDPE piping systems also provide long service life, excellent joint performance, and offer leak-free protection. Further, the growth of the sewage disposal infrastructure is anticipated to positively impact the growth of HDPE pipes market.

HDPE Pipes in Oil & Gas Industry

In the oil & gas industry, the companies are trying to adopt high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes as an alternative of steel pipes due to the cost-effectiveness of the HDPE pipes. Also, the HDPE pipes offer advantages such as chemical and corrosion resistance, lightweight and these pipes also can be used in moderate temperatures. Apart from this, in the oil & gas industry, the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are also used in the fracking (a process of injecting liquid at high pressure) for the collection and transportation of hydrocarbons, as well as the transportation and collection of water which is used in this process. The major reason behind using the HDPE pipes in this process is its excellent impact resistance, high tensile strength, low moisture absorption, and ease-of-handling. Further, these advantages are increasing the use of HDPE pipes in the oil & gas industry which is expected to drive the growth of the HDPE pipes market over the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Product Type

– PE80

– PE100

– PE100RC

– Others

By Application

– Oil & Gas Pipe

– Agricultural Irrigation Pipe

– Water Supply Pipe

– Sewage System Pipe

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– JM Eagle Inc.

– WL Plastics

– POLYPLASTIC Group

– Lane Enterprises, Inc.

– Prinsco, Inc.

– Uponor Oyj

– Mexichem

– United Poly Systems

– Blue Diamond Industries, LLC

– Radius Systems Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Players

