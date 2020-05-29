Rhinoplasty Treatment Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, (due to COVID-19 Pandemic) new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference

Nose reshaping has become a trend in age reversal surgery to rectify common issues like uneven cartilage, a droopy nose tip, and/or structurally supporting the bridge of the nose to avoid or fix sagging. Rhinoplasty refers to a procedure of facial cosmetic surgery wherein the shape and structure of the nose is changed or reform. In Rhinoplasty, the cartilage or bone is removed or added and also implanting synthetic material or used techniques like tissue grafting from another part of the body to change the shape of the nose. Basically, Rhinoplasty treatment is categorized into two types: Closed Rhinoplasty treatment and Open Rhinoplasty treatment. Based on open or closed, there are various types of Rhinoplasty treatment according to person’s need which includes Filler Rhinoplasty treatment, Revision Rhinoplasty treatment, Reduction Rhinoplasty treatment, Augmentation Rhinoplasty treatment, Post-Traumatic Rhinoplasty treatment, and Reconstruction Rhinoplasty treatment. Open Rhinoplasty treatment is used for a major reshaping of the nose. Closed Rhinoplasty treatment is used for the minor reshaping of the nose. Secondary Rhinoplasty treatment also known as Revision Rhinoplasty treatment is used to correct problems that develop after previous nose surgery. According to NCBI, over the past couple of years, Saudi Arabia is increasing dramatically in terms of cosmetic surgery which includes liposuction, Rhinoplasty, and tummy tuck and eyelid surgery and breast augmentation. These results also reveal that in Saudi Arabia, while at the age of 20-40 is the most common age at which people use cosmetic surgery and people who are above 40 years of age were also seeking cosmetic surgery. The younger generation are also undergoing cosmetic surgeries such as breast augmentation, Rhinoplasty etc. According to the statics of International Study on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures, a total of 877.254 surgeries were performed with an increase in 11% in 2017.

However, American Society of Plastic Surgeons statics report 2017 stated that the average cost of Rhinoplasty is US$5,125. This change is due to nonsurgical alternative and less recovery time that is much better than a surgical procedure. Also, people are caring more about their looks and as the cosmetic treatment procedures which include liposuction, eyelid surgery etc. are cost-effective and easily available with low-risk has flooded the cosmetic surgery market. In 2017, minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries such as Rhinoplasty, liposuction, and breast augmentation is growing slightly at a higher pace rather than surgical procedures. Rising geriatric population with an increased number of patients looking for relief from heavy sleep apnea and snoring is positively driving the market. The rate of incidence in esthetical rehabilitations and nasal tumors has increased the demand of nasal treatment market over the forecast period.

The global Rhinoplasty treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment types, and end users.

Rhinoplasty treatment Market Segmentation by Treatment types Revision Rhinoplasty Filler Rhinoplasty Reduction Rhinoplasty Augmentation Rhinoplasty Post-Traumatic Rhinoplasty Reconstruction Rhinoplasty

Rhinoplasty treatment Market Segmentation by end users Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Plastic Surgical Clinics Others



Geographically, Rhinoplasty treatment market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global Rhinoplasty treatment market as it is the hub of the largest community of licensed practicing surgeons in the world wherein US, 4,217,862 procedures were performed in 2016. Europe is also flooding the rhinoplasty treatment market as it also has a high-end professional surgeon and individuals can go for surgeries at minimal cost. According to The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) statics report, Brazil has 2,524,115 surgeries in 2016. Among Asia Pacific countries, the Rhinoplasty treatment is not that favorable as it has many unlicensed surgeons who fail to operate the surgeries in a better way.

Some of the key players leading in Rhinoplasty treatment market are Allergan, Sientra, Inc, Stryker, KLS Martin LP, Medartis, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Implantech, TMJ Concepts, Nagor Ltd, Spirox, Inc, Surgiform Technologies LLC.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Rhinoplasty treatment Market Segments

Rhinoplasty treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Rhinoplasty treatment Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Rhinoplasty treatment Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Rhinoplasty treatment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

