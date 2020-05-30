COVID-19 Impact on Intelligent Automotive Headlight Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2025

Global Intelligent Automotive Headlight market is expected to reach US$ 13.74 billion by 2025, as per the report published by UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI). Intelligent automotive headlights is a technically advanced headlights technology that can automatically adjust its brightness depending on the outside surrounding. The technologies ensure high visibility without blinding the driver sitting in the vehicle coming in front. Over the past few decades, automotive headlights have transformed from big halogen bulbs to adaptive headlights, intelligent headlights, and laser headlights, among others. The growing inclination of consumers towards technological advance equipment’s in vehicles paired with stringent safety regulations in several countries are the major driving factors behind the growing adoption of intelligent headlights in automotive industry.

Furthermore, the introduction of adaptive lighting and intelligent ambient lighting in the automotive industry imply that the automotive lighting segment has immensely improved in the technological front. In addition, continuously growing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles also bolster the adoption of intelligent headlights in the automotive industry. However, policy bottlenecks in the U.S., high cost of the intelligent headlights and restrains related to low temperatures are acting as some of the major challenges for the overall growth of the technology. These factors are hampering the penetration of intelligent headlights globally. On the other hand, growing collaborations between the light equipment manufacturers and semiconductors companies is anticipated to bolster the market in the coming years.

The intelligent headlights Xenon HID, LED and Laser, LED is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025. The rapidly decreasing cost of LED and rise in the need for energy efficient lighting solutions are expected to fuel the adoption of this technology in the coming years. Due to their long lifetime, high efficiency, low weight, space saving capability, and low wattage requirement, they are becoming one of the most popular intelligent headlight technology in the industry. In 2014, Mercedes Benz introduced MULTIBEAM LED technology using a matrix of 24 individual LEDs on the facelifted CLS-Class. These intelligent headlights are available in the market across two different sales channel, namely aftermarket and OEM. The automakers prefer to buy the products from original manufacturers rather than relying on the third party or aftermarket. Also, OEM sales channel is less prone to risks and faults, thus this channel dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominate during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Further, the adoption rate of intelligent headlights is higher in passenger cars as compared to commercial vehicles. High-end vehicles such as Audi A8, Mercedes CLS-Class, Audi R8 LMX, BMW i8, and BMW 7 series comes fitted with intelligent headlights. Some of the other vehicles that comes fitted with intelligent headlights include Buick Regal, Cadillac ELR, Kia Cadenza and Mazda CX 5, among others. Owing to the technological advancements in the passenger car industry and change in preference of the consumers, the segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. For an in-depth analysis of the overall adoption of the technology in different market, detail regional analysis is conducted for regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Among all the regions, Europe dominated the global intelligent automotive headlights market in 2018. On the other hand, increasing per capita income of the consumers in Asian region is anticipated to make it the fastest growing region by the end of the forecast period.

Over the past few years, major players in this industry have adopted a number of strategic and competitive strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership and business expansion among others to expand their market reach. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Osram Opto Semiconductors Inc., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Valeo SA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Continental AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Denso Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated and Robert Bosch GmbH. These players are working forward to strengthen their foothold in the global market through several business strategies. For instance, In January 2019, Valeo and Cree, Inc. announced that the companies have jointly developed the first complete high definition (HD) LED array solution for automotive lighting systems.

