COVID-19 Impact on Dental Imaging Technology Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2025 | Emphasis on Imaging Method (Intraoral Imaging, Extraoral Imaging)

The dental imaging technology market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 6,081.8 Million by 2025, expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 8.5% in the course of the forecast period (2018-2025), as per the report published by UMI. The growth in the sector is attributed to the rise in the patient pool paired with growing older population, growing medical tourism and a surge in the number of dental laboratories in developing countries. Moreover, the rising prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases also acts as one of the major driving factors for the growth of dental imaging technology market. Increasing awareness within the population is also acting as a growth impetus towards dental surgeries. Disposable incomes in developing countries such as India is rising at a high rate. India’s GDP is anticipated to rise from US$ 2.039 trillion in 2014 to US$ 5 trillion in 2025. This would additionally propel the market due to the availability of more funds paired with the government measures for creating awareness through organised seminars and conferences for the promotion of the new technology.

Dental imaging technology is the deployment of X-rays for the visualization of components present in the oral cavity such as tissues, gums, teeth, and bones. This technology is used as a tool for the diagnosis of bone deformities, dental diseases, and other craniofacial structures. Intraoral and extraoral imaging are the two type of imaging methods. They are differentiated based on the positioning of photographic film. Intraoral imaging techniques are vastly used by a general practitioner for the assessment of pulp, gums, roots canal morphology, and other tissues. On the other hand, extraoral imaging provides an idea about the broader regions such as skull and jaw. 3D radiography is replacing 2D radiography for better understanding of the oral components and morphology. It provides a voluminous detail about the oral cavity and leads to better surgical planning and patient education about the severity of the condition. Intraoral cameras are widely used by the practitioners for capturing the dental images and visualization of cavities.

Browse Complete Report with TOC – https://univdatos.com/report/global-market-insights-on-dental-imaging-technology–insights-and-forecast-2018-2025

After the saturation of market by film-based intraoral X-ray imaging technology, intraoral sensor, scanners technology, and extraoral imaging techniques are gaining more popularity. The reason includes detailed and accurate examination by non-conventional methods such as Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT). Moreover, the market has experienced a paradigm shift from analog to digital technologies due to the lower radiation dose, decreased examination time and capturing of digital photographs for future examination. The concept of Virtual and Augmented Reality in dental imaging is also expected to augment the industry and will act as a trend. 3D printing technology is already being used in dentistry. With the advent of CBCT and CAD/CAM systems, this technology has become more prevalent in this industry. In the coming years, CBCT and 3D printing technology will go hand in hand. During examination, volumetric data produced by this technique can be used before surgery for the fabrication of an exact replica of a patient’s jaw. Replica produced can be used for the planning of surgical approach.

North America dominates the global dental imaging technology market followed by Europe. This is due to the increasing prevalence of orthodontic & periodontal diseases and the rise of healthcare expenditure in these regions. Digital sensor technology is another development which is gaining momentum in this industry. It is cannibalizing the market for X-ray analog film due to lower cost, wireless connectivity, and miniaturization of devices.

Request for Sample of the report – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/158

Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Vatech, Yoshida Mgf. Co. Ltd, LED Medical Diagnostic, Inc., Carestream Health, Midmark Corporation, Teledyne DALSA, Inc., Planmeca OY, and Kavo dental Gmbh are some of the prominent players operating in the dental imaging technology industry. North America has captured the major share in dental imaging market due to the presence of major players in this region. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products. Moreover, many companies have merged and formed a separate entity to focus entirely on dental division.

Market Segmentation

Market Insights by Imaging Methods

Extraoral Imaging

Intraoral Imaging

Market Insights by Technology

X-Ray

Cone Beam Computed Tomography

Optical Coherence Tomography

Intraoral Scanners and Sensors

Intraoral Cameras

Market Insights by End Users

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratories

Dental Research Institutes

Market Insights by applications

Cosmetic Surgery Applications

Diagnostics Applications

Forensic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Market Insights by Region

North America Dental Imaging Technology Market

Europe Dental Imaging Technology Market

Asia-Pacific Dental Imaging Technology Market

Rest of the world Dental Imaging Technology Market

Top Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona

Vatech

Yoshida Mgf. Co. Ltd

LED Medical Diagnostic, Inc.

Carestream Health

Midmark Corporation

Kavo dental Gmbh

Sirona Dental Systems

Planmeca OY

Danaher Corporation

Feel free to contact us for any queries – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/158

The Dental Imaging Technology Market can be customized to the country level or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

About us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a rapidly emerging market research firm that offers the most relevant and effective research solutions. With our unique approach to gathering valuable data and using actionable insights, we help our clients develop winning market strategies, so they can explore market-entry and growth opportunities to drive smart decisions.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911