Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market: Growth Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Product Development Strategies By- Antares Pharma, Consort Medical, Crossject, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Injex Pharma, Medical International Technology

Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices market report, published by UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is expected to reach US$ 15.7 billion by 2025 at a reasonable CAGR of 10% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Increased prevalence of diseases, self-administration and stringent government regulations on medical devices are the major factors driving the global needle-free drug delivery devices market. Moreover, risk attached with the hypodermic needles especially needlestick and sharp injuries along with blood borne viruses such as HIV, hepatitis B have significantly fostered the demand for needle-free drug delivery devices, majorly in the developed and developing regions. Drug delivery plays a critical role in the human healthcare system where around 12 billion injections are administered annually for medical purposes, out of which 3% are used for immunization purposes. Throughout the world, 0.7% of deaths and 0.6% of disability-adjusted life years are caused by reused or non-sterilized injections in the healthcare system.

In addition to this, worldwide needle-free drug delivery devices are also recognized for there self-administration of medicine. These are user-friendly devices, cause no bleeding and do not require healthcare staff assistance while using on patients. The injecting device consists of a drug chamber that is made up of plastic and nozzle of the device allows the drug to pass from the orifice. Furthermore, expanding the popularity of needle-free devices is largely owed to the aging population, chronic illness and patients suffering from trypanophobia. According to the surveys held in 2017, it was estimated that 91% of the patients were satisfied with the needle-free drug delivery technique.

These devices are suitable and safe for delivery of drugs to some of the most sensitive parts of the body such as cornea and other complicated human body parts. Some of the available needle-free drug delivery devices are Biojector, Jupiter jet, Vitajet-3 and Chemlock among others. Needle-free drug delivery device market is prone to new innovation and technological advancements. Thereby, ultra-fine stream in the form of liquid, gas or powder penetrates through the skin layers to deliver the drug immediately into the systemic circulation. Liquid injection holds the largest share and is anticipated to show a remarkable earning of US$ 7.4 billion in 2025.

The needle-free drug delivery device has many application, insulin delivery being the most prominent application of needle free drug delivery device. Over needled intake of insulin, needleless intake has many advantages such as consistent fast delivery of insulin, no safety issues regarding disposal of needles, no premature withdrawal of the needle, reusable consumables and reduced pain. The needle-free insulin drug delivery market generated revenue of US$ 2.7 billion in 2017.

Injecting drugs into the host without a needle is solving several complexities which occurred during injecting needles. The easy procedure of point and click method ensure the accuracy and efficiency of the needle-free devices. The gas powered jet injector is effective in powering the needle-free injection system over spring and battery-powered jet injector. According to the global needle-free drug delivery devices market report, published by UMI, the revenue of gas-powered jet injector system stood at US$ 2.0 billion in 2017.

Additionally, for a deep dive analysis of the industry, detailed study is conducted to analyze the adoption rate of needle-free drug-device in different regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Rest of the world comprise Latin America and Middle East regions. In 2018, North America dominated the global needle free drug delivery devices market and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific, owing to increasing cases of chronic diseases paired with rising elderly population, is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Some of the major players operating in the needle-free drug delivery device market are Antares Pharma, Consort Medical, Crossject, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Injex Pharma, Medical International Technology, Valeritas, Zasona, 3M, and Pharmajet. These players consistently aim to focus on needle-free drug delivery technology innovations and manufacturing along with their packaging styles to expand their customer base and strengthen their market position.

