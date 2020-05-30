As per the report published by UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), global cloud infrastructure service market is anticipated to reach the market size of US$ 680.2 billion by 2024 expanding at reasonable CAGR of 12.1% during the forecasted period (2018-2024). Public and private cloud services paired with applications in end user industries are the prominent revenue generating segment under the cloud infrastructure service market. The benefits of cloud infrastructure can also be witnessed extensively among various industry verticals wherein adoption of the cloud technology has been the game changer for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, government agencies among others. In 2017, public cloud dominated the global cloud infrastructure market. The segment is anticipated to generate revenue size of US$ 319.3 billion by 2019. Alternatively, under public cloud services, cloud advertising is projected to enjoy reasonable growth, accredited to drastic surge in demand for dynamic optimization of advertisements among several industries such as retail and media & entertainment. Rising consumer preferences for online transactions is also expected to generate huge amount of data and to secure big data at low cost incurred would be possible through cloud service. Data transformation initiatives require very robust, reliable and scalable cloud infrastructure. Cloud services are fueling them with atomic pricing. Moreover, managed hosting, cloud services would dominate the private cloud service market by 2024 due to its high frequency bandwidth, advanced infrastructure, continuous security and special services offerings. In addition, disruption is constantly occurring, as cloud infrastructure is gaining prominence among telecom & IT industry, cloud computing has introduced an innovative approach to deliver software services over the network.
Browse Complete Report with TOC – https://univdatos.com/report/global-market-insight-on-cloud-infrastructure-service
Usage of cloud computing services has significantly benefitted the organizations and enterprises in terms of cost efficiency along with fostering information technology. Rising demand for cost effective and flexible IT resources has dramatically fostered the cloud computing services at global scale. Additionally, information technology has witnessed explosive growth over the years. Cloud computing, Big Data and IoT have gained wide prominence and continue to attract huge corporate spending. Global IT spending is anticipated to reach US$ 2.65 trillion by 2020 compared to US$ 2.18 trillion in 2015. Substantial Surge in adoption of cloud computing service by small and medium enterprises would further provide enormous growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market.
Unique variations of cloud infrastructure is bifurcated extensively into deployment type, public cloud services and end-user industries. Determined by deployment type, cloud computing market is bifurcated into public cloud and private cloud. In 2017, public cloud services dominated the market and is projected to reach market size of US$ 543.9 billion by 2024. While SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, BPaaS and cloud advertising are the significant services of public cloud available in the market. Cloud advertising is anticipated to witness rapid adoption while IaaS is predicted to enjoy speediest CAGR of 18.5% throughout the forecast period of time. Moreover, co-location private cloud service is projected to display reasonable CAGR growth of 13.1% during the analyzed period 2018-2024. Based on application, the market is segmented based on its applications in industrial verticals such as banking, financial and insurance services, retail, Telecom & IT, healthcare, media and entertainment , government agencies, education, energy and manufacturing. Telecom & IT segment held the major market share. However, energy sector is conversely anticipated to showcase maximum CAGR of 13.5% during the forecasted period.
Request for Sample of the report – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/126
Additionally, for better examination and penetration of cloud computing solutions the report bifurcates the global cloud infrastructure service market into distinct landscapes and countries including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and rest of North America), Europe (Russia, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and rest of Asia-Pacific) , Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and North Africa( UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,, Qatar, Algeria, Egypt and rest of Middle East and North Africa). In 2017, North America is approximated to remain one of the lucrative and the largest regions attributed to the intense competition, innovation paired with rapid adoption of SaaS across the region. Moreover, Europe and Asia-Pacific are poised to register radical advancement throughout the forecast time period attributed to influx of numerous players, regulatory initiatives undertaken by government paired with wide adoption among SME’s and maturity of cloud computing among the regions.
Some of the major companies operating in the global cloud infrastructure service market includes Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, AT&T Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., DXC Technology Company, HP Inc. and Rackspace Hosting Inc. These players consistently aim to focus on product development, and enhance their existing portfolios to expand their customer base and strengthen their market position through partnerships and collaborations which further offers them growth opportunities for geographic expansion.
Market Segmentation
Market Insight, by Deployment Model
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Public Deployment Market Insight, by Services
Software as a Service (SaaS)
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)
Cloud Advertising
Private Deployment Market Insight, by Service
Managed Hosting
Co-Location
Market Insight, by End-User Industry
BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)
Retail
Telecom & IT
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Government Agency
Education
Energy
Manufacturing
Other Industries
Market Insight, by Region
North America Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
United States Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Canada Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Mexico Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Rest of North America Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Europe Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Germany Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
France Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
United Kingdom Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Spain Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Russia Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Italy Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Rest of Europe Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Asia-Pacific Cloud Infrastructure Market
China Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Japan Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
India Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
South Korea Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Australia Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Rest of Asia-Pacific Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Middle East Africa Cloud Infrastructure Market
United Arab Emirate Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Algeria Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Egypt Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Kuwait Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Qatar Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Rest of Middle East Africa Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Latin America Cloud Infrastructure Market
Brazil Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Argentina Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Chile Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Rest of Latin America Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight
Company Profiled
Cisco System Inc.
Equinix Inc.
Alphabet Inc. (Google)
International Business Machine Corporation
Salesforce. Com
AT&T Inc.
Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS)
Computer Science Corporation
Hewellet Packard Company Ltd.
Rackspace Hosting Inc.
Feel free to contact us for any queries – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/126
The Global Cloud Infrastructure Market can be customized to regional/country level or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.
About us:
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a rapidly emerging market research firm that offers the most relevant and effective research solutions. With our unique approach to gathering valuable data and using actionable insights, we help our clients develop winning market strategies, so they can explore market-entry and growth opportunities to drive smart decisions.
Contact us:
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
Email: [email protected]
Ph: +91 7838604911