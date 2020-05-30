The consumption of healthy, low-calorie, and nutritionally balanced foods containing dietary fiber (DFs) has become a growing focus among consumers. For some time, dietary fiber has been distinguished for their beneficial contribution to overall health. A broad array of food applications is being enriched and advertised based on their dietary fiber content. Dietary Fiber have been targeted for their positive effects regarding the treatment and prevention of constipation, the control of serum cholesterol levels, the reduction of the risk of diabetes and intestinal cancer, and the stimulation of beneficial microorganisms. Insoluble Dietary Fiber is found in the seeds and skins of fruit as well as whole-wheat bread and brown rice. The health benefits primarily include weight loss. Additionally, eating lots of insoluble fiber also helps in being regular, adding more of it to the diet can get things moving. Insoluble fiber can also improve bowel-related health problems, like constipation, hemorrhoids, and fecal incontinence. The insoluble dietary fibers market is highly competitive in with the presence of large number of domestic and multinational player competing for market share. Furthermore, product innovations, merger and acquisitions and partnerships constitute to be a major strategic approach adopted by leading players.

Based on product type, the market is fragmented into Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Lignin, Chitin and Chitosan and starch. Bulk availability of such raw materials and being imbibed with good qualities, manufacturers continue to focus on extensive research and development and surging investments.

Based on source, the market is segmented into grains, legumes and fruit and vegetables. As the fiber content is mainly found in respective sources, it becomes essential to eat it in a diet as it forms an essential nutrient.

Based on the market segment by applications, the market is mainly bifurcated into food& beverages, pharmaceuticals and animal food. Growing health importance of dietary fibers in daily diet has contributed towards the expansion of global insoluble dietary fiber market.

For better understanding on the market dynamics of Insoluble Dietary Fiber market, detailed analysis was conducted for different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Rest of North America), Europe ( United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific) and Rest of World.

Some of the major players operating in the market include, Cargill, Roquette Frères, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, SunOpta, Inc, Interfiber, Solvaira Specialties, Unipektin Ingredients AG, AdvoCare International, L.P. and Barndad Nutrition

