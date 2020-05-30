Patient Temperature Management Market Analysis by Size, Share, Top Companies, Impact of COVID-19 on Global Trends, Growth Opportunity And Forecast 2019-2027

Patient Temperature Management Market For Cooling Systems Analysis – 2018-2027

Patient temperature management systems are used to control and manage the body temperature of patients. These systems bring the temperature down by cooling the body through therapeutic hypothermia and then maintain the body at the normal temperature. The market for patient temperature management for cooling systems is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. The significant growth can be primarily attributed to the growing cases of cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases and others that require effective temperature management.

The market is segmented by cooling systems, by components, by application, by end user and by region. The segment for cooling systems is further segmented into conventional cooling systems, surface cooling systems, intravascular cooling systems and transnasal cooling systems. Out of these, the surface cooling segment was estimated to hold 48% of the total market share in 2018 and is predicted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as a result of increasing usage of surface cooling systems such as blankets and pads containing cooling fluids either in the form of air or water.

Based on application, patient temperature management market for cooling systems is segmented into cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, pediatric and others, out of which, the cardiology segment is projected to hold a significant market share and reach a market value of USD 335.15 million by 2027. The growth can be attributed to rising incidences of heart disorders such as stroke, myocardial infarction and cardiac arrest among others.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The largest share was held by the market in North America while the highest growth over the forecast period is anticipated to be observed by the market in Asia Pacific with a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is led by China with a market value of USD 82.01 million in 2018. The demand for patient temperature management systems is high on account of technological advancements and rising incidences of various disorders.

Some of the leading key players in the patient temperature management market for cooling systems are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker, ZOLL Medical Corporation, QuickCool AB, GENTHERM, Attune Medical, Hirtz & Co. KG and BrainCool.

