Inflight wifi is the next big game changer in the airlines industry. Long travel, up-surged personal disposable income, need to connect to people socially even in air etc. are few of the factors that are driving the North America inflight wifi market a present. In addition to that, rising penetration of smartphones and formulation of favorable guidelines by the aviation authorities (Federal Aviation Administration in yhe U.S. allowed use of portable electronic devices in the planes) for the use of in-flight Wi-Fi services inside an aircraft would further bid to boost the airborne wireless connectivity market over the next few years.

However, lack of safety and security, higher costs and lack of technology are some of the major challenges that would restrain the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market during the forecast period. The global in-flight Wi-Fi market is segmented on the basis of type such as hardware and services. . At 62%, the service segment is believed to have the highest market share by 2021. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into two main types i.e. ATG (Air-to-Ground) and satellite technology. The ATG technology covered the largest segment of the market in 2015, but owing to larger adoption of the satellite based technology by the airline companies, the satellite segment is anticipated to observe the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.03% during 2015-2021.

The North America in-flight WiFi market is being studied on the basis of country and their performance in recent years. Further, North America in-flight Wi-Fi market is projected to exhibit a strong CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) of >10% and expand at an average of USD 2156 million every year during the covered forecast period of 2015-2021. It has been noticed that North America captured the highest share in global in-flight Wi-Fi market in 2015 followed by Europe. Maintaining the same trend, North America is projected to dominate the global inflight WiFi market between 2015 and 2021. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace owing to some of the major factors such as robust economic growth, rising disposable income and increasing penetration of smartphones.

The key players of the in-flight Wi-Fi market include ViaSat, Honeywell International Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment, Thales Group, SITA, Kymeta Corporation, Gogo Inc. etc.

