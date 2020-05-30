Luxury Watches Market 2015-2021 Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Upcoming Opportunities With Impact of COVID-19

Global luxury watches market encompasses digital and analog high-end luxury market. The global luxury watches market was valued at EUR 192,335 in 2015 and is expected to expand with a decent CAGR in near future. Geographically, the global luxury market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA & ROW.
Market size and forecast
At present, China holds the top position (50.33%) in producing luxury watches followed by Switzerland in the global luxury watches market. North America and Europe are the great market for global luxury watches. When combined together, the regions account for 40.4% share in the global market luxury market.
Key Players
Audemars Piguet
Burberry
Casio
Chanel
Chopard
Citizen
Dolce & Gabbana
Giorgio Armani
Patek Philippe
Timex
Titan
Seiko
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Factors like LAM (look at me), increasing fashion trends, expanding e-commerce market, rising per capita income are expected to drive the global luxury watch market. However, the high cost, copying/replica being sold at a much lower price, lack of government laws for the luxury watches segment etc. are some of the factors that would work as a roadblock for global luxury watches market.
Market Segmentation
The global luxury watches market is segmented into below mentioned categories:
By Product Type
Mechanical
Quartz
By Distribution Channel
Internet Retailing
Departmental Stores
Specialist Retailers
Exclusive Showrooms
By Demography
Male Watches
Female Watches
By Geographically
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
