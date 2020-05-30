Luxury Watches Market 2015-2021 Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Upcoming Opportunities With Impact of COVID-19

Global luxury watches market encompasses digital and analog high-end luxury market. The global luxury watches market was valued at EUR 192,335 in 2015 and is expected to expand with a decent CAGR in near future. Geographically, the global luxury market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA & ROW.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Market size and forecast

At present, China holds the top position (50.33%) in producing luxury watches followed by Switzerland in the global luxury watches market. North America and Europe are the great market for global luxury watches. When combined together, the regions account for 40.4% share in the global market luxury market.

Key Players

Audemars Piguet

Burberry

Casio

Chanel

Chopard

Citizen

Dolce & Gabbana

Giorgio Armani

Patek Philippe

Timex

Titan

Seiko

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Factors like LAM (look at me), increasing fashion trends, expanding e-commerce market, rising per capita income are expected to drive the global luxury watch market. However, the high cost, copying/replica being sold at a much lower price, lack of government laws for the luxury watches segment etc. are some of the factors that would work as a roadblock for global luxury watches market.

Market Segmentation

The global luxury watches market is segmented into below mentioned categories:

By Product Type

Mechanical

Quartz

By Distribution Channel

Internet Retailing

Departmental Stores

Specialist Retailers

Exclusive Showrooms

By Demography

Male Watches

Female Watches

By Geographically

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

