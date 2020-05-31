COVID-19 Impact on Geofencing Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2026

Geofencing technology mainly defines the geographical boundaries by using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Global Positioning System (GPS). The technology enables the execution of action when the device leaves or enters a specific geographical location. It is poised to transform smartphone services and their applications. Applications get proactive and start running automatically as the device approaches its relevant location. It aids to target the services to the user and location. It also acts as an effective reminder for users wherein they will start receiving alerts and push notifications. Rising smartphones penetration, growth in mobile commerce, technological advancements in use of spatial data and increasing applications in various industry verticals, availability of low cost, GPS enabled smartphones are anticipatory factors surging the growth of geofencing market. Advancements in cloud computing, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), GPS and wireless technologies support the growth of Location-based services such as geofencing. However, technical hurdles such as battery draining issues due to continuous GPS usage, lack of prior notification policy, device monitoring issues and lack of ability to monitor the geofence in low coverage area hamper the market development. In addition, legal and privacy concerns and growing awareness with respect to safety and security are some of the restricting growth factors of the geofencing market.

Based on the component, the market components segment is subdivided into solutions and services segments. Among the two, service segment is further segregated into deployment and integration services, support and maintenance services, consulting and advisory services, and API management and testing services. API management and testing service segment captures the largest share in the market and is rapidly adopted by developed nations such as Canada and USA. It offers services such as device data communication and security services. Moreover, application testing service providers offer automated and mobile application testing to commercial customers.

Based on type, the global geofencing market is also classified based on geofencing types such as fixed geofencing and mobile geofencing.

Based on organization size, the global geofencing market is also classified based on small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on industry verticals, global geofencing market transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare and life sciences, industrial manufacturing, media and entertainment, government and defense, BFSI and other verticals such as agriculture, education, construction and engineering and energy and utilities, transportation and logistics is the most leading vertical with respect to the deployment of geofencing solutions. Deployment and integration constitute to be the crucial stages in the implementation of geofencing technology for various industry verticals. It is mandatory for enterprises to develop safe environment for geofencing since it is used for tracking users and sending push notifications.

For better understanding on the market dynamics of geofencing market, detailed analysis was conducted for different countries in the region including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel and Rest of LAMEA). North America holds the dominant position in geofencing market owing to the huge presence of sustainable and well-established economies who invest substantially in Research & Development activities, it is anticipated that it will continue to retain its lead in geofencing market. Moreover, growing trends such as Know Your Customer, various government initiatives such as smart city projects and telematics programs, rising penetration of smartphones and increasing usage of social media platforms have led to tremendous growth of geofencing market in the respective region.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Thumbvista, Pulsate, Simpli.Fi, Mobinius Technologies, ESRI, Bluedot Innovation, Geomoby, Gpswox, Apple and Localytics.

