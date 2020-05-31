COVID-19 Impact on Contactless Payment Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2026

The concept of contactless payment has been successful in quickly gathering huge acceptance from everywhere, with consumers eagerly embracing the speed and convenience of tap to pay technology. It offers the consumers a fast and secure payment method, thereby providing opportunities to various merchants to reduce queuing and enhance the in-store payment experience. Moreover, it enables a significant reduction in use of cash and paves the way for multi-application as the same device can be used for transit or access control. It enables a quick and efficient transaction to be carried out without any physical connection between a consumer’s payment device and POS terminal. Increasing demand for speedy transactions, specifically in retail and transport sectors, underpinned by the rising use of smartphones, rising awareness and use of digital money have been the influential factors fostering the growth of contactless payment market. However, on the flip side, lack of infrastructure, risk of fraud and virus attack and high installation cost of Point of Sale machines for contactless payment in comparison to normal POS terminals prove to be hindering factors for the growth of the market.

Facts on Contactless Cards:

In just five years, contactless payments grew from seven percent to represent more than 90% of all in-person Visa transactions in Australia

In the U.K. and Canada, contactless payments represent more than half of all in-person transactions

U.S. consumers are seeing more places feature the contactless symbol at checkout and more banks delivering contactless cards. Visa expects 100 million Visa contactless cards to be issued in the U.S. in 2019. More than 45 percent of Visa in-store transactions outside the U.S. happen with a tap

In Poland, nearly 100 percent of all merchants that accept Visa can take contactless payments

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on solutions, the contactless payment market is classified into payment terminal solution, contactless mobile payment solution, device management solution, transaction management solution, data management solution, security and fraud management solution, hosted POS solution and analytics solutions. Payment terminal solution is anticipated to dominate the solution segment in the contactless payment market as it helps the merchants run customer services smoothly without worrying about card payment problems.

Based on services, the market is segmented into professional services, managed services, multi-channel payment and value-added services.

Based on payment mode, contactless cards, wearable devices and contactless mobile payment constitute mode of payments.

Based on device type, smartphone and wearables, POS terminal, smartcards and NFC chips are enlisted into this segment.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into government, BFSI, telecommunication and IT, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. The healthcare sector is the fastest-growing vertical in this market due to growing acceptance among hospitals in installing contactless readers for the convenience of doctors and patients and for making hassle-free payments.

For better understanding of the market penetration of contactless payment, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and the rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and the rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of world. The spending on contactless payment technology is increasing globally due to the increasing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) integration across different verticals, especially in the developing regions. Europe accounts for the largest share of the overall market due to technological advancement and increasing contactless smart card rollouts in the region while North America captures second position in terms of market share. Moreover, APAC also constitutes the fastest-growing region, which is attributed to the increasing technological adoption and growing number of contactless payment technology-enabled mobile handsets in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, and Ingenico Group, Verifone Holdings Inc, Wirecard AG, Heartland Payment System Inc, Inside Secure, Oberthur Technologies SA, On Track Innovations Ltd and Proxama PLC.

