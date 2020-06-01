PES Resin Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026| Solvay, BASF, Sumitomo, Foshan Plolima, JUSEP, Jiangmen Youju, Shandong Horan

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global PES Resin Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the PES Resin report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall PES Resin market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global PES Resin market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The PES Resin report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global PES Resin market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global PES Resin market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global PES Resin market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global PES Resin market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PES Resin Market Research Report:

Solvay, BASF, Sumitomo, Foshan Plolima, JUSEP, Jiangmen Youju, Shandong Horan, PSF New Materials

Global PES Resin Market Segmentation by Product:

PES Powder Grade

PES Granule Grade

Global PES Resin Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronics and Electrical

Auto Parts

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Others

The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global PES Resin market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global PES Resin market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global PES Resin market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global PES Resin market in 2025?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global PES Resin market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global PES Resin market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global PES Resin market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global PES Resin market?

Table of Content

1 PES Resin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PES Resin

1.2 Covid-19 Implications on PES Resin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PES Resin Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 PES Powder Grade

1.2.3 PES Granule Grade

1.3 Covid-19 Implications on PES Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 PES Resin Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Electronics and Electrical

1.3.3 Auto Parts

1.3.4 Food Industry

1.3.5 Medical Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Global PES Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global PES Resin Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global PES Resin Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 PES Resin Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): PES Resin Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the PES Resin Industry

1.5.1.1 PES Resin Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and PES Resin Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for PES Resin Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Covid-19 Implications on Global PES Resin Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PES Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global PES Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global PES Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers PES Resin Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 PES Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PES Resin Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key PES Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Covid-19 Implications on PES Resin Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global PES Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global PES Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America PES Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America PES Resin Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America PES Resin Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe PES Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe PES Resin Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe PES Resin Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific PES Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific PES Resin Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific PES Resin Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America PES Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America PES Resin Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America PES Resin Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global PES Resin Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global PES Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global PES Resin Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global PES Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global PES Resin Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global PES Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global PES Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PES Resin Business

6.1 Solvay

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Solvay PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Solvay Products Offered

6.1.5 Solvay Recent Development

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 BASF PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 BASF Products Offered

6.2.5 BASF Recent Development

6.3 Sumitomo

6.3.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

6.3.2 Sumitomo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Sumitomo PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Sumitomo Products Offered

6.3.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

6.4 Foshan Plolima

6.4.1 Foshan Plolima Corporation Information

6.4.2 Foshan Plolima Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Foshan Plolima PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Foshan Plolima Products Offered

6.4.5 Foshan Plolima Recent Development

6.5 JUSEP

6.5.1 JUSEP Corporation Information

6.5.2 JUSEP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 JUSEP PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 JUSEP Products Offered

6.5.5 JUSEP Recent Development

6.6 Jiangmen Youju

6.6.1 Jiangmen Youju Corporation Information

6.6.2 Jiangmen Youju Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Jiangmen Youju PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Jiangmen Youju Products Offered

6.6.5 Jiangmen Youju Recent Development

6.7 Shandong Horan

6.6.1 Shandong Horan Corporation Information

6.6.2 Shandong Horan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Shandong Horan PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Shandong Horan Products Offered

6.7.5 Shandong Horan Recent Development

6.8 PSF New Materials

6.8.1 PSF New Materials Corporation Information

6.8.2 PSF New Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 PSF New Materials PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 PSF New Materials Products Offered

6.8.5 PSF New Materials Recent Development

7 PES Resin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 PES Resin Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PES Resin

7.4 PES Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 PES Resin Distributors List

8.3 PES Resin Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global PES Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PES Resin by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PES Resin by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 PES Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PES Resin by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PES Resin by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 PES Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PES Resin by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PES Resin by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America PES Resin Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe PES Resin Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific PES Resin Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America PES Resin Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

