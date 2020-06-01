PBT Engineering Plastics Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2026| BASF, Changchun, Lanxess, Sabic, Shinkong, DuPont, DSM, Mitsubishi

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the PBT Engineering Plastics report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall PBT Engineering Plastics market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.
The research report also includes the global PBT Engineering Plastics market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The PBT Engineering Plastics report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.
The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global PBT Engineering Plastics market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global PBT Engineering Plastics market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Research Report:
Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation by Product:
Unreinforced Grade
Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced
Flame-retardant Grade
Others
Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation by Application:
Automobile Industry
Electrical & Electronics
Mechanical Equipment
Others
The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global PBT Engineering Plastics market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market.
Key Questions Answered
• What will be the size and CAGR of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market in 2025?
• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global PBT Engineering Plastics market?
• Which application could show the best growth in the global PBT Engineering Plastics market?
• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
• Which players will lead the global PBT Engineering Plastics market in the coming years?
• Which region will gain the largest share of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market?
Table of Content
1 PBT Engineering Plastics Market Overview
1.1 PBT Engineering Plastics Product Overview
1.2 PBT Engineering Plastics Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Unreinforced Grade
1.2.2 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced
1.2.3 Flame-retardant Grade
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): PBT Engineering Plastics Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the PBT Engineering Plastics Industry
1.5.1.1 PBT Engineering Plastics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and PBT Engineering Plastics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for PBT Engineering Plastics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by PBT Engineering Plastics Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players PBT Engineering Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PBT Engineering Plastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 PBT Engineering Plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 PBT Engineering Plastics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PBT Engineering Plastics Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PBT Engineering Plastics as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PBT Engineering Plastics Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers PBT Engineering Plastics Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global PBT Engineering Plastics by Application
4.1 PBT Engineering Plastics Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automobile Industry
4.1.2 Electrical & Electronics
4.1.3 Mechanical Equipment
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America PBT Engineering Plastics by Application
4.5.2 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics by Application
4.5.4 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics by Application
5 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PBT Engineering Plastics Business
10.1 BASF
10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 BASF PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 BASF PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.1.5 BASF Recent Development
10.2 Changchun
10.2.1 Changchun Corporation Information
10.2.2 Changchun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Changchun PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 BASF PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.2.5 Changchun Recent Development
10.3 Lanxess
10.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
10.3.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Lanxess PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Lanxess PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development
10.4 Sabic
10.4.1 Sabic Corporation Information
10.4.2 Sabic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Sabic PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Sabic PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.4.5 Sabic Recent Development
10.5 Shinkong
10.5.1 Shinkong Corporation Information
10.5.2 Shinkong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Shinkong PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Shinkong PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.5.5 Shinkong Recent Development
10.6 DuPont
10.6.1 DuPont Corporation Information
10.6.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 DuPont PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 DuPont PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.6.5 DuPont Recent Development
10.7 DSM
10.7.1 DSM Corporation Information
10.7.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 DSM PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 DSM PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.7.5 DSM Recent Development
10.8 Mitsubishi
10.8.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
10.8.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Mitsubishi PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Mitsubishi PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.8.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
10.9 Ticona (Celanese)
10.9.1 Ticona (Celanese) Corporation Information
10.9.2 Ticona (Celanese) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Ticona (Celanese) PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Ticona (Celanese) PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.9.5 Ticona (Celanese) Recent Development
10.10 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 PBT Engineering Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) Recent Development
10.11 Kolon
10.11.1 Kolon Corporation Information
10.11.2 Kolon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Kolon PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Kolon PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.11.5 Kolon Recent Development
10.12 Toray
10.12.1 Toray Corporation Information
10.12.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Toray PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Toray PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.12.5 Toray Recent Development
10.13 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
10.13.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Corporation Information
10.13.2 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.13.5 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Recent Development
10.14 BlueStar
10.14.1 BlueStar Corporation Information
10.14.2 BlueStar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 BlueStar PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 BlueStar PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.14.5 BlueStar Recent Development
10.15 LG Chem
10.15.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
10.15.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 LG Chem PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 LG Chem PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.15.5 LG Chem Recent Development
10.16 Nan Ya
10.16.1 Nan Ya Corporation Information
10.16.2 Nan Ya Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Nan Ya PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Nan Ya PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.16.5 Nan Ya Recent Development
10.17 Evonik
10.17.1 Evonik Corporation Information
10.17.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Evonik PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Evonik PBT Engineering Plastics Products Offered
10.17.5 Evonik Recent Development
11 PBT Engineering Plastics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 PBT Engineering Plastics Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 PBT Engineering Plastics Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
