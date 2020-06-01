Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2026| Hitachi Corporation, Delta Magnet, Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials, Dailymag

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Research Report:

Hitachi Corporation, Delta Magnet, Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials, Dailymag, Sura Magnets, Newland Magnetics, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Neorem Magnets

Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Segmentation by Product:

Axially Magnetized

Diametrically Magnetized

Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electronics & Appliances

Medical Equipment

Aerospace

Other

The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market in 2025?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market?

Table of Content

1 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Overview

1.1 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Product Overview

1.2 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Axially Magnetized

1.2.2 Diametrically Magnetized

1.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Industry

1.5.1.1 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets by Application

4.1 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Electronics & Appliances

4.1.3 Medical Equipment

4.1.4 Aerospace

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets by Application

5 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Business

10.1 Hitachi Corporation

10.1.1 Hitachi Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hitachi Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hitachi Corporation Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hitachi Corporation Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

10.1.5 Hitachi Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Delta Magnet

10.2.1 Delta Magnet Corporation Information

10.2.2 Delta Magnet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Delta Magnet Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Hitachi Corporation Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

10.2.5 Delta Magnet Recent Development

10.3 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials

10.3.1 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Corporation Information

10.3.2 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

10.3.5 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Recent Development

10.4 Dailymag

10.4.1 Dailymag Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dailymag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Dailymag Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Dailymag Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

10.4.5 Dailymag Recent Development

10.5 Sura Magnets

10.5.1 Sura Magnets Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sura Magnets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sura Magnets Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sura Magnets Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

10.5.5 Sura Magnets Recent Development

10.6 Newland Magnetics

10.6.1 Newland Magnetics Corporation Information

10.6.2 Newland Magnetics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Newland Magnetics Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Newland Magnetics Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

10.6.5 Newland Magnetics Recent Development

10.7 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

10.7.1 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

10.7.5 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Recent Development

10.8 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

10.8.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

10.8.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Development

10.9 Neorem Magnets

10.9.1 Neorem Magnets Corporation Information

10.9.2 Neorem Magnets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Neorem Magnets Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Neorem Magnets Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

10.9.5 Neorem Magnets Recent Development

11 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”