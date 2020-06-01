Logistics Market to Witness Increased Incremental Dollar Opportunity during the Forecast Period

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Logistics Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Logistics industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Logistics market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of xxx from xxx million $ in 2014 to xxx million $ in 2019, Report analysts believe that in the next few years, Logistics market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Logistics will reach xxx million $.
This Report covers the Major Players' data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients' information, which is very important for the Major Players.
Section 1: Definition
DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
Kuehne + Nagel
DB Schenker Logistics
Nippon Express
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
DSV
Sinotrans
CEVA Logistics
Expeditors International of Washington
Dachser
Panalpina
GEODIS
Toll Holdings
J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
Hitachi Transport System
XPO Logistics
GEFCO
Yusen Logistics
Agility
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Type Segmentation (Transportation, Warehousing, Value-added Services, , )
Industry Segmentation (Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial, Food,Groceries, Automotive)
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Table of Content
Chapter One: Logistics Definition
Chapter Two: Global Logistics Market Major Player Share and Market Overview
Chapter Three: Major Player Logistics Business Introduction
Chapter Four: Global Logistics Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Chapter Five: Global Logistics Market Segmentation (Type Level)
Chapter Six: Global Logistics Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Chapter Seven: Global Logistics Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Chapter Eight: Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2024
Chapter Nine: Logistics Segmentation Type
Chapter Ten: Logistics Segmentation Industry
10.1 Consumer Goods Clients
10.2 Healthcare Clients
10.3 Industrial Clients
10.4 Food,Groceries Clients
10.5 Automotive Clients
Chapter Eleven: Logistics Cost Analysis
11.1 Technology Cost Analysis
11.2 Labor Cost Analysis
11.3 Cost Overview
Chapter Twelve: Conclusion
NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.