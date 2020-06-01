North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market To Boom In Near Future By 2027

Significant initiatives for technological developments by several leading companies are driving the demand for microminiature circular connector market. The new markets in emerging economies are offering ample opportunities for the players operating in the microminiature circular connector market to expand their businesses during the forecast period
Medical microminiature circular connectors are used in variety of applications, such as diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, cardiology, electrosurgical, and dental devices. Every year, globally, the prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis, kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease is increasing, thereby driving the demand for circular microminiature connectors. Further, growing investments in R&D activities are also expected to fuel business growth in the coming years.
North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market Segmentation
North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market, by Type
- Metal Shell
- Plastic Shell
North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market, by Application
- Military and Defense
- Aerospace and UAV
- Industrial Application
- Medical
- Others
North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market, by Country
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market – Companies Mentioned
- Amphenol Corporation
- Franz Binder GmbH & Co.Electrical Components KG
- Glenair, Inc.
- Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.
- HUBER+SUHNER
- ITT Inc.
- Omnetics Connector Corporation
- SOURIAU SAS
- TE Connectivity
- Ulti-Mate Connector, Inc.
