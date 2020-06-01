North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market To Boom In Near Future By 2027

Significant initiatives for technological developments by several leading companies are driving the demand for microminiature circular connector market. The new markets in emerging economies are offering ample opportunities for the players operating in the microminiature circular connector market to expand their businesses during the forecast period

Medical microminiature circular connectors are used in variety of applications, such as diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, cardiology, electrosurgical, and dental devices. Every year, globally, the prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis, kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease is increasing, thereby driving the demand for circular microminiature connectors. Further, growing investments in R&D activities are also expected to fuel business growth in the coming years.

North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market Segmentation

North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market, by Type

Metal Shell

Plastic Shell

North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market, by Application

Military and Defense

Aerospace and UAV

Industrial Application

Medical

Others

North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market, by Country

United States

Canada

Mexico

North America Microminiature Circular Connector Market – Companies Mentioned

Amphenol Corporation

Franz Binder GmbH & Co.Electrical Components KG

Glenair, Inc.

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

HUBER+SUHNER

ITT Inc.

Omnetics Connector Corporation

SOURIAU SAS

TE Connectivity

Ulti-Mate Connector, Inc.

