Asia Pacific Photovoltaic Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand

With anincrease in population coupled with industrial revolution and economic development, energy requirements have grown consistently, which is posing a burden upon natural resources. Solar energy tapped from the sun, can effectively meet significant portion of energy needs, which is further driving the market for photovoltaic systems. Additionally, the demand for electricity is associated with social and economic development that generates a requirement to shift to renewable energyin order to tackle climate change and promote sustainability of the environment while meeting energy demands of future generations. However, rise in demand for electricity and shift over the renewable form of energy is likely to drive the in AsiaPacific region.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) Market industry is strongly correlated with government policies. Several government policies have been initiated to promote and support the use of solar energy and production of solar PV products. Such policies may vary across countries and maycontribute to regulatory uncertainties.Many government policies have been framed to promote the production and consumption that reflectsthegrowth and development of solar PV industries and are likely to drive the growth of the photovoltaic market in AsiaPacific.

AsiaPacific Photovoltaic Market–Segmentation

AsiaPacific Photovoltaic MarketbyApplication

Residential

Commercial

Utility

AsiaPacific Photovoltaic MarketbyComponent

Cell

Optics

Tracker

AsiaPacific Photovoltaic Market by Type

Organic Component

Inorganic Component

AsiaPacific Photovoltaic Marketby Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

AsiaPacific Photovoltaic Market-Companies Mentioned

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Sharp Corporation

JA Solar Co., Ltd

Renesola Co. Ltd

Trina Solar

Jink Solar

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co., Ltd.

