Europe Photovoltaic Market| Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast by 2027

The rise in the supply of renewable energy would enable an adequate replacement to carbon-intensive energy sources, which in turn leads to considerable reduction in global warming emissions. This factor is expected to positively impact the growth of the solar photovoltaic (PV) market. Additionally, renewable form of energy provides electricity at an affordable rate across the world, which can help stabilize energy prices in the future. Moreover, the increasing usage of such kind of energy in commercial, industrial,and residential applications is promoting the growth of solar energy sector which is likely to drive the growth of .

Both developed and developing economies are looking forward to expanding and investing in solar farms to capture the sun’s energy on a larger scale.The advantages obtained by deploying solar PV include sustainability, carbon footprint minimization, and low-cost energy generation, which are likely to drive the growth of European photovoltaic market.Focus toward a greener and sustainable forms of energy, along with increasing cost of natural forms of energy, is expected to boost the utilization of solar PV technology and likely to drive the market.

EuropeanPhotovoltaic Market–Segmentation

EuropeanPhotovoltaic MarketbyApplication

Residential

Commercial

Utility

EuropeanPhotovoltaic MarketbyComponent

Cell

Optics

Tracker

EuropeanPhotovoltaic Marketby Country

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

EuropeanPhotovoltaic Market-Companies Mentioned

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Sharp Corporation

JA Solar Co., Ltd

Renesola Co. Ltd

Trina Solar

Jink Solar

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co., Ltd.

