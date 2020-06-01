North America Photovoltaic 2027 Market Data | Industry Insights as Per Analysis, Latest Report

Solar energy, tapped from the sun, is considered to be vast and inexhaustible resource that can effectively meet a significant portion of energy needs. The solar power is considered to be carbon-free and generates small or negligible amount of pollutants during the manufacturing process, thereby safeguarding the quality of the environment. The rise in the supply of renewable energy would enable an adequate replacement to carbon-intensive energy sources and considerable reduction in global warming emissions. This is expected to positively influence the growth of the solar photovoltaic market in the North American region. Moreover, the expanding usage of such kind of energy in commercial, industrial, and residential applications is promoting the growth of solar energy sector. For instance, in the US, ~2 million households have already installed solar panels on their rooftops to meet their domestic demands. Thus, with the rise in emphasize toward adoption of renewable energies is expected to drive the in the North American region.

North American Photovoltaic Market by Type

Organic Components

Inorganic Components

North American Photovoltaic Market By Component

Cells

Optics

Trackers

North American Photovoltaic Market by Application

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Utility Applications

North American Photovoltaic Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North American Photovoltaic Market – Companies Mentioned

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Sharp Corporation

JA Solar Co. Ltd.

Renesola Co. Ltd.

Trina Solar

Jink Solar

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co., Ltd.

